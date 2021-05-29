After 5 days of giving birth, Natti Natasha is finally seen | Instagram

The beautiful singer Dominican Natti Natasha has finally been shown to the public after five days of giving birth and the truth is that no one thinks that she has just given birth, because she looks phenomenal.

Raphy pina and Natti Natasha are enjoying the first days of Vida Isabelle in this world and the singer was seen in all her splendor while the producer did a live show within their social networks.

This is how many people highlighted how radiant and beautiful she looks a few days after becoming a mother.

There is no doubt that the birth of Natti Natasha’s daughter sparked a lot of controversy, as some media assured that Life isabelle was born days before.

However, the arrival of the baby occurred on May 22 and after becoming a mother, the singer shared several videos of her little girl and one of the most recent raised a tremendous scandal and that is that users claim that she lied.

It all started with the recording that Natti Natasha published a couple of days ago in the stories of her official Instagram account, where the baby is seen sitting in a car seat, with a pacifier in her mouth and very attentive to what passes around him.

As expected, the recording became a trend in a matter of hours, because of how cute her baby looked; However, now the controversy arose, as some users jokingly pointed out that something does not fit in the video and that Vida Isabelle does not look like a three-day-old girl, but looks bigger.

Not only is it beautiful, it is immensely large. She looks like she’s three months old, wide awake for a newborn. Blessings ”,“ It seems that she is older than a few days. How beautiful! ”,“ She just had to walk out ”,“ She is very big, she even sits down ”,“ I think she does look very big ”,“ I think she was born before ”, are some of the comments they have made in publications.

It should be noted that so far, neither Natti Natasha nor her partner Raphy Pina have reacted to the controversy unleashed by the recent video of her daughter Vida Isabelle, who also received all kinds of compliments, since fans assure her that she is a beauty.

And although they have not spoken, days before Raphy Pina touched social networks and showed a tender moment between mother and daughter.

In his official Instagram account, he shared a recording in which the interpreter is observed for the first time breastfeeding her newborn, going viral in Internet searches.

It is worth mentioning that Vida weighed 6 pounds 8 ounces and was 20 inches tall, so she was born in perfect condition.

The birth of Vida Isabelle occurs almost two months after the parents shared with their followers through a live broadcast that they were going to have a girl.

As you may recall, it was last February that the couple announced at the Premio Lo Nuestro ceremony the pregnancy that, according to what they implied, they achieved after much effort.

It should be noted that last January 2021, the couple confirmed their relationship through a video of more than eight minutes recorded in La Parguera, in the municipality of Lajas, on the south coast of Puerto Rico, which ends with a kiss. that certifies their romance.

