The Aston Martin Bulldog was one of the prototype cars of the brand that sought to revolutionize the automaker and become the fastest car in the world

Infinity of cars prototypes have been presented for years, but few have become a reality and rolled on the streets.

Aston martin He developed a prototype that had a very futuristic design for the time. Its about Bulldog, a car that became a failed project of the British firm and that now, 40 years later, comes back to life at the hands of Classic Motor Cars (CMC), a company specialized in car restoration that it has been proposed to resurrect the only unit that was produced from this supercar.

Aston Martin Bulldog.

Credit: Courtesy Classic Motor Cars.

The famous car has gone through various owners during these four decades, however, the current owner has made it available to CMC for a thorough restoration. It is estimated that approximately 18 months are required to restore the car and leave it completely renovated, so it is probably in the summer of 2021 when the flamente Aston Martin Bulldog shine again on the asphalt.

The Bulldog was born in 1979 and was the first supercar of the brand created to fulfill two purposes: to break the speed record and to demonstrate to the world that Aston Martin could also manufacture a supercar capable of matching, or even surpassing, models such as the Lamborghini Countach or the Ferrari 512 BB.

Aston Martin Bulldog.

Credit: Courtesy Classic Motor Cars.

According to the portal Motor 1.com, the Bulldog on the test track it reached 307 km / h and Aston Martin was convinced that its final version had all the ingredients to exceed 380 km / h. Unfortunately they could never prove it: the economic crisis of those years also hit the British house and the newly appointed president, Victor Gauntlett, scrapped the project to focus on more profitable models, such as Gran Turismo and saloons.

In this way, the Bulldog, of which 25 units were initially to be produced, stayed in one and, in order to obtain the greatest possible liquidity in those troubled years, Aston Martin sold it to the highest bidder: a wealthy customer from the Emirates United Arab and who is now about to become a phoenix to resurface and achieve his long-awaited purposes.

**********

It may interest you.

.