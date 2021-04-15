“After 4 years I have gone out with a girl again but I am restless, I have lost interest in bed”

You already have here a new installment of the sex office that every week brings you 20 minutes. To ask your question write to consultoriosexo@20minutos.es.

These are the answers of this week that our expert has given, Santiago Frago.

Weight loss and desire

QUESTION I am a 31-year-old woman. 3 years ago, due to stress, work, family problems … I had a great weight loss; I also lost my period for a year. Since I lost weight, I didn’t feel like having sex with my boy.

About a year and a half ago I began to recover but the desire did not recover. Also when we do it it hurts a lot, it is a rather strange sensation, as if my part were smaller, it does not fit well and it hurts. Could it have something to do with the weight and lack of periods? Any recommendations for pain? Any advice to make me feel like it more?

ANSWER FROM THE EXPERT It is difficult to give a simple answer to your question without knowing your personal information regarding: status integral health, taking or not taking drugs, lifestyle, idea of ​​love and relationship dynamics.

If we rule out that your desire is affected by a hormonal disturbance or by the side effect of some drug, it would be convenient to evaluate, and where appropriate avoid, the so-called “mortgage game”.

This game basically consists of the expectation, in your understandable case, of waiting for the wish lost to resurface, once recovered from your work and family problems. That is to say, a series of mortgages are launched that cancel the possibility of the desire being manifested. I list some:

1. “You want and hope to have desire.” And of course, the desire and the obligation they are incompatible. You cannot want to have desire.

2.the Pressure social that forces people of your age to “have to have desire”, especially when you have a partner and health has already been restored.

3. Some erotic encounters marked by vaginal and / or vulvar discomfort that anticipate new inconvenience and mortgage your desire.

And regarding your discomfort vaginal I’ll tell you: it may be due to hormonal disturbances derived from your weight loss, although other possible etiologies should be ruled out: infections, neuralgia, immunological or environmental.

I suggest you go to a gynecology professional to define the cause of your dyspareunia and perform the specific treatment.

If this difficulty is resolved, your desire still does not recover, you can go to a Sexology professional to design a strategy personalized therapy.

Good at the premiere, bad the second time

QUESTION I just lost my virginity a week ago, it was my first full sexual relationship with my boyfriend. We live 100 kilometers apart and we prepared everything so that it turned out well; and it went well.

But after two days we tried again but I have blocked, I have not lubricated and it is as if my vagina rejects his penis. I have had a terrible time, why does this happen to me if the first intercourse was without problems? I am very nervous, because if this is encyst we will have a serious problem. Please, I need your help, thank you very much.

ANSWER FROM THE EXPERT Speaking in a generic way of “losing the virginity”, I interpret what is considered socially, that is, having the first vaginal intercourse.

When a couple considers performing for the first time the penetration vaginal, certain fears and uncertainties arise derived from experiences lived by other people, the most common question being: Does the 1st time hurt?

When the nerves or fear, desire cannot be expressed; that is to say, what one believes is desire, in reality it is illusion.

If the desire exceeds the afraid the vaginal lubrication system works perfectly and the vagina welcomes the penis without problems.

In your case, the unusual circumstance occurs, that your first coital experience was satisfactory, although you point out that you prepared everything with the utmost care. It is possible that in that second erotic encounter the setting It was different or the desire was not so high, this could cause that lack of vaginal lubrication that you indicate.

Here are some simple suggestions for the next encounters erotic:

Talk to your partner about your fears and uncertainties in relation to these new erotic experiences.

2.If you think that it may hurt, it means that fear is still winning over desire, in this case it is best to do without a weather of vaginal intercourse and explore other erotic games.

3. It would be interesting if you were the one who marked the time and moment of trying vaginal intercourse; that is, instead of being the one who performs the penetration, you have to be the one who “wraps” his penis with your vagina. That is, replace the verb “penetrate” with “wrap”.

Active with erection problems

QUESTION I am a 20 year old homosexual male. I have been active with my partner (I have been active before but not with my current boyfriend) and I had a firm erection in foreplay and when I inserted it too. But my boyfriend started to moan a little and for fear of being heard at home I took it out and lost my erection.

We tried it in other positions and it didn’t get all hard on me. So I couldn’t get it in. Then I lay down and we masturbated and after a while I penetrated him in missionary and came. But the fact that I was lowered has given me a terrible mental block.

I do nothing but think “it doesn’t get hard on me” and it doesn’t get hard at the end and it is a vicious circle that perpetuates it. I don’t know how to get rid of the trauma and be able to get hard erections again.

Now when I masturbate I pay attention and it is not always (sometimes yes) 100% hard as before, but 80-90%, and if I leave it untouched it may come down faster than it takes to get hard.

We do not use a condom because we are a stable and exclusive couple, so I rule out that the reason was the condom. I would like advice to solve sexual anxiety as soon as possible and I do not want it to turn into psychological erectile dysfunction because I am only twenty years old.

EXPERT ANSWER It is reasonable that a context does not private and with the feeling that “they can see or hear us” can cause a lack of concentration and consequent loss of erotic sensations.

Having some difficulty in erection at some point in our life it is reasonable and can be due to multiple causes; it is our way of internalizing this situation that can chronify the problem.

The dysfunction Erectile is the first reason for sexological consultation among men between 18 and 28 years old and the cause is fundamentally psychosexual.

A “vascular logic” is installed: after a previous erotic experience, marked by disappointment, fear arises that faces desire, the result of this confrontation is the anxiety. The result of this triad is a physiological response of vascular emptying with the result of erectile dysfunction.

This logical disappointment leads to an attempt to “prove” himself, and ends up certifying that my sexual response to individual eroticism is not what it should be either. And it is one thing to dedicate yourself to to enjoy and it is quite another to dedicate oneself to testing; in the same way that feeling is not the same as thinking.

My suggestion is that you talk to your partner about your concern and for a while you have erotic encounters without penetration to regain the sense of the game and you can observe that in contexts of no obligatory erection you have a good erectile response.

Without interest

QUESTION After four years I have gone out with a girl again (we have only been here for a few days). I am 32 and she is 28. The fact is that, of course, sex will have to come, but I am worried because in these four years of inactivity I have lost interest in sex (I have never been to hook up).

The thing is, I feel like I don’t feel like it and I don’t know how it can affect me and the relationship. I await your response, regards.

ANSWER FROM THE EXPERT Eroticism in partner it is always an important element in the relationship and what differentiates a pair of friends from a pair of lovers is desire.

You comment that you have gone out with a girl again, although you do not specify what has prompted you to go out with her; the important thing in the relational framework is to know what to play and with what rules, because it is not the same to seek a friendship than to move by the attraction that the other person arouses in me. Friendship is one thing and love is quite another.

Attraction can lead to the thrill of falling in love, and infatuation can lead to love. Love is a cocktail of various ingredients that are combined to the rhythm of the couple’s evolution and that is made up of: passion, spark, respect, loyalty, desire, sincerity, complicity, erotic game, desire, communication, trust, intimacy… ..

If you lack these ingredients, you are probably at a time in your life in which the idea of ​​a partner and commitment It is far from your interests and therefore it is convenient to talk about it with your partner.

And if you finally agree on the same interests and objectives, enjoy the friendship.