After 39 years! Anti-Castro Eduardo Arocena released in the US

15 minutes. Cuban anti-Castro Eduardo Arocena was released last Friday after almost 40 years confined in a US federal prison, family sources reported.

“He was given a compassionate release. I can’t express how happy I am that my father Eduardo Arocena is FREE!” His daughter, Lorna Arocena, posted on Facebook and in English.

The 77-year-old Cuban arrived in Miami last Friday night, local media reported.

Arocena was tried for terrorism and sentenced in 1984 to two life sentences for several attacks with victims perpetrated between 1975 and 1983.

He was born in Caibarién, a fishing village north of the Cuban province of Villa Clara, in the center of the island.

He went into exile in 1965 and founded the anti-Castro organization Omega 7.

Conviction of Arocena in the US

The newspaper El Nuevo Herald pointed out that Eduardo Arocena was tried for his participation in several attacks committed between 1975 and 1983.

These events include the “assassination of a Cuban diplomat in the 1980s.”

According to the accusations presented by the FBI and reported in the newspaper, Arocena “was behind at least two murders and thirty explosions in New York, New Jersey and Florida.”

However, part of the Cuban exile considered him “a hero” over time and on at least two occasions asked for a measure of clemency in his favor.

In 2008, various Cuban exile groups in Miami joined the campaign that sought for former US President George W. Bush to grant the anti-Castro pardon.

The same thing happened in 2016, when several Cuban activists traveled to Washington DC to deliver a letter to the US State Department asking the then US President, Barack Obama, to grant pardon to Arocena, who on that date was carrying already 33 years in prison.

Among the thirty organizations that signed the pardon letter were the Republican Party of Cuba, the Patriotic Association, the Cuban Patriotic Board, the Historical Political Prison of Cuba and the Federation of Cuban Exiled Masons.

“It is a fair and appropriate decision,” Pedro Corzo, director of the Institute of Cuban Historical Memory against Totalitarianism, told . on Monday.

“If Obama pardoned the spies (Cubans) of the Wasp Network, responsible for the death of several people, the pardon for Arocena has long been a pardon,” added the journalist, lecturer and writer.

“I have not seen him, but I know that he left in very poor health. He was separated from his family for almost 40 years, serving his sentence very far,” said Corzo.

According to Arocena’s lawyer, Genilde Guerra, told . in 2017, the anti-Castro member suffered a partial paralysis of the body due to a stroke that he suffered in prison.

“I have waited 39 years of my 48 years on earth for this moment. My father is at home. He beat the system (…),” wrote his daughter Lorna on Facebook about whom he claims is his “hero.”