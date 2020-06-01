Abraham Diaz

Special for La Jornada

La Jornada newspaper

Sunday, May 31, 2020, p. 4

At a time when the commercial music industry was dominated by artists such as Luis Miguel, Flans or Lucía Méndez, Ultimatum marked a milestone in the history of national heavy metal and rock in general, by winning, in 1986, the Valores contest Bacardi youth, which opened the doors of television programs such as Always on Sunday, where they acted without playblack, before a surprised and prejudiced Raúl Velasco, who immediately related them to the word drug.

Those four men and a girl dressed in black, with long hair who played loud music, at the time showed Mexican society that heavy metal had the quality and presence to be taken into account and broke paradigms and myths in Mexico around to this genre. Thirty-one years after their last recording, the group returns in their own right with the publication of their recent work, V3 (Sade Records, 2020).

For Talo Chárraga, founder and bassist of the band, this achievement in the history of Mexican popular music, facing this new release, is not a burden. “The label of‘ cult band ’no longer worries us, we already live it; now we want to make music and enjoy it, share it with those who have followed us for years and with the new generations ”.

More than three decades after their previous album Do not stop (Discos Area, 1989), with Cathy Miguel on vocals (sister of Amanda Miguel), and their last presentation, next to the American Cheap Trick, the group separates and each assumes personal projects. His followers on the Internet, the redemption of his debut album by Sade Records and his participation in 2016 in the Guerreros del Metal festival, with other eighties bands, rekindled the sound fire of Ultimatum.

With their return, the band is fully featured: the powerful voice of Marcela González continues to impact her power; the classic sound of the twin guitars (Rafael Covarrubias and Pixie Wulf) that characterizes them, continues; the support and strength of the bass (Talo Chárraga), as well as the strength and rhythm of the drums (Guillermo Ascencio) are present.

About V3, Chárraga explained that this new album is integrated with seven songs, five new ones and two recent versions of the classic Dreams and Marauders. It was recorded, at first, in the Pixie studio, who, with Asencio, made the first mixes. Later, the voices and the choirs were recorded at the Oz Recording Studio, in this city, to conclude with the final mix and mastering at the Bravesound Studio, in Irapuato (Guanajuato).

“It involves seven themes. There is everything, rebellious metal, songs of love and heartbreak, because in reality we are human; This album is a little more critical, there are stories that are important to tell, like Abel’s, it is the single that we have just released and that talks about the real death of a street child, a fact that unfortunately happens very often, although we don’t want to see it, ”said the bassist.

Of love and contestation

The production contains pieces like The Mantle of the Cobra, especially the threads that really move power; romantic songs like Sueños, even a song like Con tu pared me ran, that criticizes Donald Trump’s immigration policy against Mexicans. It is contestatory, since sometimes we have nothing left but to mention the mother.

Although the methods to create and spread the music of 31 years to date have changed a lot, the band maintains its faithful sound, without falling into the temptation to sound more current. It is pleasant to listen to young bands with eighties sounds, Ultimatum takes great care of the sound, which is its essence, so that it is at the height of the current groups; It is the sound of more than 30 years ago, but revitalized.

Heavy metal, with a lot of power and melody from one of the pioneering bands on the continent to do hard rock in Spanish and include a female voice, is back. The album is already available on compact and digital disc through Sade Records.

