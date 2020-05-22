         After 30 years of Solitaire and 35 million players a month, Microsoft wants to break the record for daily games today

Today is the 30th anniversary of the legendary Solitaire, and to celebrate, Microsoft wants to break a record. Despite their old age, the company has announced that they still play 35 million users a month (with more than 100 million hands a day) in more than 200 countries.

So, today they want to achieve the highest number of Solitaire games played in one day. For this, they have put all the meat on the grill and remembered that you can play Microsoft Solitaire Collection for free on Windows, iOS or Android, as well as in the browser.

How to play solitaire on Windows 10

Solitaire was born in Redmond on Windows 3.0 back in 1990. The company wanted its particular solitaire to be the Klondike or Canfield, a variant that was already very popular with the United States and Canada in the 19th century. At that time, that a video game arrived included in the operating system was not common, which amazed the millions of users that at the time accumulated Windows.

In those years, many people were still not used to using a graphical interface and mouse, so Microsoft included Solitaire (and 3.1 Minesweeper) to teach users how to use them. Servidor, from the 1992 harvest, still remembers when, as a child, he enthusiastically performed the tutorial of using the mouse in Windows 3.1. But what is of the mythical solitaire now? Let’s see where we can find it:

One of the novelties of Windows 10 was that it included a new version of the mythical solitaire. But for some reason Microsoft hid it, so we will have to find a little life for ourselves the first time we want to access it.

Click Start

Write the word “solitaire”.

Choose the Microsoft Solitaire Collection game.

If you want to make it easier to find it again, right click on it when it appears and anchor it at the beginning.

