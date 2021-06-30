After 30 hours, they repair mega water leak in Miramontes

MEXICO CITY.- After 30 hours of work, the mega water leak registered on Avenida Miramontes and Erasmo Castellas Quinto, in the Education neighborhood of the Coyoacán Mayor’s Office, was repaired.

According to the authorities, the accident originated after a company contracted by the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) to install a bank of pipelines, burst a 48-inch diameter reinforced concrete pipe.

It was personnel from the Water System of Mexico City (SACMEX) who carried out the repair work in coordination with the CFE and the Coyoacán mayor’s office, whose Civil Protection personnel cordoned off the area so that the valves could be closed .

The neighborhoods affected by this event were the Campestre Churubusco, Ciudad Jardín, Avante, Centinela and Educación, among others, which were supplied with drinking water through pipes.

After the completion of the works, the de-silting was carried out in the affected area and the cleaning of houses and public roads began.

The Mayor’s Office of Coyoacán reported that the insurance for damages to third parties was activated to address the effects and indicated that the insurer will provide accompaniment to those affected.

Members of citizen participation of the Mayor’s Office were deployed in the place to attend to the requests of the neighbors, it was also announced that the WhatsApp numbers 55-12-11-10-04 or 55-46-12-68 are available -05 to send a text message and indicate their involvement to be attended immediately.

Do you need to carry out any procedure? Check the requirements and their cost

* In the following link you will find the latest news

** mca **