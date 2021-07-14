After 3 days of shootings, they give a break to Tierra Caliente, Michoacán

MORELIA.

Calm reached the Tierra Caliente de Michoacán, after 72 hours of uninterrupted confrontations between self-defense groups from Tepalcatepec and Buenavista and public security elements, against alleged members of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG), who have tried to enter the area.

It was last Sunday when a confrontation began in Tepalcatepec, after knowing the kidnapping of Ángel Gutiérrez Aguilar, El Kiro, Juan José Farías Álvarez’s confidant, El Abuelo, leader of the self-defense groups of said municipality who, apparently, was deprived of his released by the CJNG.

Armed brawls lasted more than 48 hours in Buenavista between community members of Tepalcatepec and five other allied municipalities, against a CJNG cell, who, aboard trucks with artisanal armor, attacked the municipality in two forts maintained by local residents, where the latter, accompanied by state police, they repelled the attacks.

That is how the rescue of El Kiro was achieved, who was located in a hut inside a ranch on the outskirts of Buenavista, this in the middle of a shooting.

According to the first reports, the self-defense leader was found without having ingested his medicines, water or food, for which he was taken to a hospital.

After the events, elements of the state police, the Army and the National Guard deployed an operation in the Tierra Caliente region, where three roadblocks were active on the Tepalcatepec-Buenavista-Apatzingán and Buenavista-Aguililla highways.

Derived from the operation, state police managed to rescue 20 people, including three children, who were traveling in a passenger bus that was intercepted and taken by force by the alleged gunmen, who forced the people to descend into an area rural highway Tepalcatepec-Buenavista-Apatzingán, which was blocked with the same passenger truck.

So far it is unknown if there are casualties as a result of these attacks; The inhabitants of Tepalcatepec revealed that, on their side, they have no registered people injured or killed, and assured that their rivals in Jalisco have, presumably, withdrawn several of their gunmen killed.

It was also reported that the Tepalcatepec self-defense groups will remain in the Buenavista municipality at the request of the local authorities, who had been subjected for several years by the Jalisco group.

The inhabitants of the region confirmed the absence of the authorities in both municipalities, they say, they have preferred to stay out of the attacks between the armed groups.