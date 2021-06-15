1/3

After 25 years of absence, the Bukis announce new US tour

After 25 years of having said goodbye to music, the group of The Bukis They met again and without thinking about the reasons that led to their separation, they decided to do a new tour.

The famous interpreters of songs “Como Fui a Enamorarme de Ti”, “Quiéreme”, “Tu Cárcel”, among many other songs, The Bukis, announced last Monday, June 14, three concerts in the United States for this year, something that is attributed to their current moment of maturity, which allowed them to reconnect from mutual affection.

This is a brotherhood, in a way it is to set an example that every relationship has the possibility of rebuilding itself through good will and forgiveness, “said Marco Antonio Solís in a virtual meeting from Los Angeles.

Sometimes we have many things stored in our hearts or minds, but when we got together there was a catharsis, we spoke a lot from a present love, we did not go back on the emotional side, and that opened up the possibility of doing this.

Based on ballads, pop and group music, the Bukis, a project born in 1976 in Michoacán, spread their success throughout Latin America until their separation in 1996.

Last May, in his virtual concert “Bohemia in Pandemic”, Marco Antonio surprised when he performed “Tu Cárcel” along with his former companions.

Marco Antonio, José Javier Solís, Joel Solís, “Pepe” Guadarrama, Roberto Guadarrama, Eusebio “Chivo” Cortés and Pedro Sánchez will perform on August 27 at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, on September 4 at Soldier Field in Chicago and on September 15 at AT&T Stadium in Texas.

Although the dates are limited, the musicians were open for their new stage to guide them based on the response of their fans, so they do not rule out adding presentations and getting involved in other projects such as a bioseries.

Going back is not a decision, it is inspiration, just as the songs arrive. Some of us had discarded this idea, it had not crossed my mind, but I think that the times that we have passed from the pandemic inspired me.

This was decided not with the mind, but with the heart, it was not planned, and we have shaped the feeling. It all depends on the demand that this type of event has, we are starting, in due course we will know what to continue with, “said the interpreter of” Where are we going to stop? “

As a group, Los Bukis see their new stage as a way of thanking their fans who never stopped listening to their songs, and they are excited to think that there are more generations that follow them.

Although Marco Antonio has expanded his solo repertoire, his current project is to focus on the group’s music, something that has filled them with new illusions.

I’m not going to sing anything from my solo career, it’s expressly Bukis music. It is a challenge to the memory to remember all the songs, but above all to flow with them on stage, “he said.

We are all very excited to be able to see familiar faces, to share the stage with the people who recorded the songs, the elements that were many years ago traveling together on the bus. “

