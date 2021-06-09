After 24,000 years frozen, an animal comes to life

The rotifers of the class Bdelloidea they are multicellular beings so small that you need a microscope to see them. They are animals known for their colossal ability to survive, which includes surviving for a long time to desiccation, freezing, starvation and lack of oxygen, thanks to almost completely stopping their metabolism and remaining in a state of suspended animation.

Now the international team of Stas Malavin, from the Laboratory of Soil Cryology at the Institute for Physicochemical and Biological Problems of Soil Science in Pushchino, Russia, has found that such animals can not only withstand freezing, but can persist for as long as possible. at least 24,000 years in the Siberian permafrost and survive.

The extraordinary event that Malavin and his colleagues have witnessed is the strongest evidence today that there are animals that can withstand tens of thousands of years in cryptobiosis, the state in which the metabolism is almost completely stopped, more than with the hibernation of which some animals such as bears are capable.

The Soil Cryology Laboratory specializes in isolating microscopic organisms from the permafrost of Siberia. In short, permafrost is ice mixed with mineral particles, and forms a layer under the surface, being sufficiently protected from the sun’s rays that much of the material remains frozen uninterruptedly for thousands of years.

To collect samples, scientists at the Soil Cryology Laboratory use a drilling rig in some of the most remote Arctic terrain.

So far, they have managed to identify many single-celled microbes. A 30,000-year-old revived nematode worm was also reported. Other beings revived after many thousands of years trapped in the ice have been mosses and some plants.

Now the team adds a rotifer to the list of organisms with a clear ability to survive frozen in permafrost for a long time in a state of suspended animation.

A rotifer. (Photo: Michael Plewka)

In previous experiments, rotifers survived after 10-year freezing periods. In the new study, the researchers used radiocarbon dating to determine that the rotifers they recovered from permafrost were about 24,000 years old.

Once thawed, the rotifer investigated, which belongs to the genus Adineta, was able to reproduce, through a clonal process known as parthenogenesis, typical of the species. To find out additional details about the process of freezing and resuscitating the ancient rotifer, the researchers frozen and then thawed dozens of rotifers in the laboratory.

The experiments showed that the rotifers could withstand the ice crystal formation that occurs during slow freezing.

As Malavin points out, the most amazing thing about the discovery is that a multicellular organism can be frozen and stay that way for thousands of years and then come back to life, something worthy of a science fiction tale. Of course, the more complex the organism, the more difficult it will be to keep it alive frozen and, in the case of mammals, this is not currently possible. Still, it is portentous that a multicellular organism that has organs, including a brain, achieves this feat.

The study is titled “A living bdelloid rotifer from 24,000-year-old Arctic permafrost.” And it has been published in the academic journal Current Biology. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)