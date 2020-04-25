New York will begin testing antibodies on workers in the four hospitals most affected by the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday, as well as allowing local pharmacies to collect samples for diagnostic tests, said Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The measure is part of a broader initiative by Cuomo to better track the extent of the virus’s advance across the state, now that its 300 laboratories have expanded capacity, with the goal of doubling production to 40,000 tests a day.

The renewed focus on testing comes at a time when the crisis appears to be fading in New York, with hospitalizations for Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, reaching its lowest level in three weeks, Cuomo said on Saturday in a daily briefing on the topic.

“Twenty-one days in hell, and now we have returned to where we were 21 days ago,” said Cuomo. “Testing is what we are compulsively or obsessively focused on.”

Cuomo said antibody testing at four state hospitals will begin on Saturday, including Elmhurst hospital, where at least 13 patients died for Covid-19 in a 24-hour interval at the end of last month, which led to the depth of the crisis to the focus of many Americans.

This is part of a broader testing program, which will involve testing nurses, police, firefighters, bus drivers, market workers and other essential workers, who according to Cuomo are “carrying the burden” of keeping people fed and safe.

Cuomo added that it is important to test groups of workers “facing the public” for both the safety of these people and the protection of the people, as New York – in coordination with neighboring states – begins to study when and how to reopen its economy.

