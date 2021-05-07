After 15 years of being the site with the most visceral content on the Internet, LiveLeak closes | Technology

The success of YouTube led to the appearance of websites to upload content to, LiveLeak was one of them and their bet was the most disturbing content that could be found.

On the internet there is absolutely everything, heaven and hell come together in one place and everything is just a click away. But it is undeniable that one of the cradles of haunting and visceral content was LiveLeak, the nuance of using the verb in the past is because it has closed after fifteen years in operation.

LiveLeak was released on October 31, 2006 in the UK As the home for videos without any type of censorship, in this content platform you could find absolutely everything: shootings, fatal accidents, amputations, images of war, executions and a long list of graphic content.

Its impact was such that videos such as the one of the execution of Saddam Hussein were uploaded on this platform. The constant feedback from users related to this content managed to position this platform as one of the most visited websites, it is estimated that at its peak it received almost 20 million users per month.

The videos, for the most part, were of poor quality, were blurry and the sound was anything but clear. Despite this, the situations were so graphic that no more was needed, nor there was nothing left to the imagination and whoever visited this website knew what they were going to see.

All users have been surprised by the news of the closure of this website, as it has done so without prior notice. On May 5 LiveLeak said goodbye without notifying anyone, ending this legacy of documented violence intended for entertainment.

The new Chromecast comes with many improvements, such as 4K resolution and a completely new interface. It is officially on sale now.

The web address that led to this platform now redirects to another, a new portal for content. But this content has nothing to do with what was uploaded to LiveLeak, the new platform prohibits videos with bloody content, excessive violence and deaths.

The name it has is Itemfix and its interface is quite primitive, most of its videos are recorded vertically with what could be made with mobile phones. The decision to shut down LiveLeak marks almost the end of the Cretaceous era of the internet.