After 15 months in prison, they release a Honduran who crossed a red light

Javier has been living in the US for 27 years, three times he has been close to being deported.

DRAFTING. After spending 15 months in prison for crossing a red light in USA, the Honduran Javier Castillo Maradiaga he regained his freedom on Wednesday morning.

The United States Judge for the Southern District of New York, Katherine Polk Failla, was in charge of ordering the suspension of deportation. The legal team remains awaiting the result of the request for personal data to continue with the process.

Javier Castillo stated when he was free that, “I am extremely happy at this moment, and I am grateful for all the love and support I’ve been receiving, especially from people who don’t know me personally. It really is unbelievable that this has happened. “

On the outskirts of the center where he was detained in New Jersey, Javier was waiting for his family, friends and legal team. Full of emotion they received him with hugs and gratitude.

Javier is with his family

Javier Castillo is already with his family in the Bronx and hopes to rebuild his life as normal.

The UnLocal organization, like the main legal representatives of the Honduran, fought tirelessly to demand that Javier not be deported. Since the arrest, they have held marches and press conferences where elected officials such as the representative of the Bronx to the United States Congress were directly involved, Richie torres, who sent a letter to the director of ICE in Washington.

Release

Representative Torres met with the ICE Chief of Staff on Wednesday regarding the Castillo Maradiaga case. He expressed that “we are very happy that Javier will finally be reunited with his family and community in the Bronx, and his nightmare finally it may come to an end ”.

“Javier’s experience is all the evidence we need and we must reject ICE’s policies in the strictest possible terms. No one should be imprisoned because of their country of birth. Our entire immigration legal system is based on the dehumanization of our immigrant communities, ”said UnLocal’s legal director, Rebecca Press.

Despite the moratorium on President Joe Biden After saying no to deportation, undocumented immigrants in the United States experience widespread repression by ICE officials.

This case will allow the authorities to achieve a transformational change that is required in the inhumane policies that ICE exercises on people like Javier Castillo who do not represent a danger to the United States.

Who is Javier Castillo?

Javier Castillo Maradiaga, is a Honduran who has lived in the Bronx, United States, for 27 years. Natas left his homeland at 7 years of age.

Castillo was turned over to ICE by New York City officials in December 2019. This was after the New York Police Department arrested him for recklessly crossing a street in the Bronx.

Despite living in this country for twenty years and having previously been enrolled in the DACA program, ICE officials refused to release him. On two occasions he came close to being deported to Honduras, a country that really it is alien to him.

