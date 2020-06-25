Britney Spears: After 12 years reveals the reason for shaving in 2007 | INSTAGRAM

The owner of the beauty salon where the singer abducted herself revealed that her own bodyguards were the ones who betrayed her and accepted large bribes from the photographers.

Since her first appearance as a singer, Britney Spears has been the protagonist of too many moments that became iconic in the industry, it has been 12 years since the pop star made the forceful decision to shave her blonde hair.

Which caused it to quickly fill the headlines of the press worldwide as everything seemed to indicate that this action was carried out in the midst of a tremendous and hard emotional crisis.

It all started in 2007, when Brintey was going through a very bad moment in his life, since he was already 26 years old, with two children, a fateful divorce in process and the weight of his fame on him, and to this day I did not cook the real reason that prompted her to make such a drastic decision regarding her change of look.

However, thanks to the documentary in her honor, « Britney Spears: Breaking Point » all the information that was kept hidden was revealed, revealing what the artist thought just that same night, before all that happened.

In addition, now the silence has been broken by the witnesses, since one of the first people who saw Britney leave the hairdresser, was a tattoo artist, because when she left the aesthetic, she entered her tattoo shop, covered with a sweatshirt trying to avoid the annoying paparazzi who were just trying to get the best picture of this stage of Britney.

The tattoo artist assures that she did not understand what was happening outside her premises, as it seemed like a street revolt, until suddenly the door of her establishment slowly opened and Britney entered.

Likewise, he mentions that, when Britney arrived, the first thing he noticed was that she did not have any hair, after recognizing her, he asked the question that was obvious and mentions that his answer was somewhat strange: « I just do not want people I touched my hair. I don’t want anyone to touch my hair. I’m tired of everyone doing it, « replied the singer.

And last but not least, the owner of the salon where Britney abducted herself revealed that the people who had to protect her were the ones who betrayed her and left her exposed to the hundreds of photographers who were persecuting her.

It turns out that the bodyguards accepted juicy bribes from the paparazzi who were outside the premises to obtain the images of the moment when the interpreter was shaving, clarifying that it was the same Britney who told her this little detail.

« He had two bodyguards, supposedly watching to make sure the paparazzi weren’t taking pictures, and one of them was still opening the blinds. »

Similarly, the hairdresser mentioned that Spears entered the establishment and asked him to shave her. Given her refusal, the singer took the razor and did it herself and just before leaving, she said: « My mother is going to be very upset. »