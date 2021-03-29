Afro-American military man will be the head of security of the US Lower House

15 minutes. The president of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, elected a military man, Lieutenant General William J. Walker, as head of the security of that chamber on Friday, after the assault on the Capitol in January.

Walker, the first African-American to take office, has so far served as commander of the National Guard (a military corps on the reserve) of the District of Columbia, where the US capital is located.

“General William Walker has proven to be a leader of great integrity and experience who will bring strong and patriotic leadership to this vital position,” Pelosi said in a statement on his website.

Democratic politics stressed that his experience will be “an important asset for the Lower House, especially in light of the insurrection of January 6.”

Congressional security in the hands of the military

On that date, a mob of supporters of former US President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol when the two houses of Congress were meeting in a joint session to ratify the victory of the progressive Joe Biden in the November elections. During that attack, at least five people were killed.

Walker, who was leading the National Guard in the District of Columbia that day, later criticized the Pentagon’s response to the attack on the Capitol.

In addition, in a hearing before the Senate this month, he assured that he received approval to deploy his troops to face the assault three hours after having requested it.

With the election of Walker, the security of both houses of Congress is in the hands of the military, as the Senate last week named retired Lieutenant General Karen Gibson as its sergeant at arms.

After the January 6 assault, Senate and Lower House Sergeants at Arms Paul Irving and Michael Stenger resigned, as did Capitol Police Chief Steven A. Sund.