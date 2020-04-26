The talented actress touched the social networks by sharing a photo in which she boasted her 4 and a half months pregnant

Photo:

Miguel Larrauri / Reform Agency

Africa Zavala She is living one of the best stages of her life, and although, since she announced her pregnancy there have been few times that she has allowed her tummy to be seen, she recently stole the heart of her social media followers with a tender publication.

Through her official Instagram account, the soap opera protagonist shared a photograph in which she appears with a huge smile as she touches her 4 and a half month pregnant belly.

“When God gives you a reason to live, you never have one to give up“Wrote the actress next to the image that has about 70 thousand” likes “.

And although her pregnancy is experiencing it during the coronavirus pandemic that plagues the entire world, the television star has decided to live it as happy and relaxed as possible accompanied by her partner, the also actor Leon Peraza.

His followers did not hesitate to comment on the snapshot shared by the star of “The double life of Estela Carrillo”, showing that he has earned the love and admiration of the public.

“How beautiful a thousand congratulations“,”What tenderness are you divine“,”How beautiful these blessings“,”You look beautiful“,”How beautiful you look with your tummy“,”What a beautiful belly“These are just some messages that the talented actress received.

View this post on Instagram “Mom, I know it is difficult. And that this is not the way you imagined your pregnancy, 🤰 be it the first, or second. No baby showers, no social contact, fear of contagion, fear of being alone, fear of giving birth in a hospital, where it is supposed to be, it would be the safest place to do it. This was not the world you were planning to give birth to, this is not the way it was supposed to be. It’s okay if you cry a little, because it’s okay to cry the “would have” and the “I wish it were different” is okay to feel fearful, it’s okay to be anxious. There has never been a guide on how to cope with a pregnancy during a global pandemic crisis. It’s okay to worry about the future, Mom, because you know that postpartum won’t be what you planned, either. Cry, yes, but then take a deep breath, and continue, that better days will come, soon will come. And the moment your baby finds his way in this beautiful, chaotic and strange world, you will not go back or wish to do it, because you will have the most valuable thing in your hands, your baby. This baby is your medicine, the medicine for your soul, your heart, ♥ ️for your partner, even for the medical team that will be present at birth, because babies are hope and life, they are a miracle, and miracles really exist. You are not alone, All the moms in the world are here in all the ways we can be for you, you are not alone, you will never be alone and you will overcome this. Millions of moms will give birth to their babies at the same time around the world, 🌎 throughout this season, let’s encourage each other. I would love for you to tag a pregnant mother who may need to hear this. The best is yet to come … Credits: Current Mom A post shared by afri_zavala (@afri_zavala) on Apr 8, 2020 at 10:09 am PDT

