Most of the country is in Phase 1 of the de-escalation as of Monday and we are all getting confused, so it might seem that there is no reason to continue with this series. But parts of the country are still confined, the pandemic exit process is slow and undergoing constant recalibration, and it is unclear when physical travel to other parts of the planet will resume. In addition to the fact that we started the month of May, the month of Africa, and the online activities flourish, stunning us and offering us a thousand ways of knowledge. All these reasons justify continuing a series of articles that give us options to get to know the continent better without leaving home.

Art

May is usually the month of the 1:54 African Contemporary Art Fair in its New York version, as Wiriko’s colleagues remind us. The popular initiative is preparing its sixth edition, adapting to the virtual environment and available open until May 31. In this 1:54 online the aspect of the art market becomes much more evident, as Ruth Fernández Sanabria explains, since it is the result of her collaboration with the Artsy art purchase-sale platform. It displays a catalog with more than eighty artists and twenty-five art galleries from Africa, Asia, Europe and North America. She recommends Alimi Adewale, Henri Abraham Univers, Kelechi Nwaneri, Péju Alatise and Raphael Adjetey Mayne. We take this opportunity to recommend the work of Beninese Pelagie Gbaguidi.

As part of the Africa Day celebration, Casa África is putting together a digital exhibition of four contemporary African artists, two women and two men. At the moment the participation of Mamadou Gomis (Senegal) and Tchalé Figueira (Cape Verde) is confirmed. Each one will have a section with a biography of himself, images of his most recent work and a video talking about his creative process, plus a positive message for Africa. You have to follow the institution’s social networks to receive more information.

Finally, Afribuku publishes an agenda of African virtual exhibitions at various exhibition centers. Ángela Rodríguez Perea talks about Toi Seulement, by Vincent Michéa (Galerie Cécile Fakhoury); Homeland Under My Nails, by Mohammad Omar Khalil (Mosaic Rooms); Authenticité, with Kudzanai Chiurai, Haroon Gunn-Salie, William Kentridge, Kiluanji Kia Henda, Kapwani Kiwanga, Misheck Masamvu, Cassi Namoda, Mikhael Subotzky and Pamela Phatsimo Sunstrum (Goodman Gallery); Figures de pouvoir, with Steve Bandoma, Nathalie Boutté, Filipe Branquinho, Chéri Samba, Omar Victor Diop, Gonçalo Mabunda, JP Mika, Fabrice Monteiro, Amadou Sanogo, Kura Shomali, Malick Sidibé, Pathy Tshindele (MAGNIN-A); Thenjiwe Niki Nkosi’s Gymnasium (Stevenson Gallery); What about you ?, with Kine Aw, Kh Bamba, Barkinado Bocoum, Amy Celestine Dion, Sambou Diouf, Armin Kane, Sandiry Niang and Piniang (Urban Africans); Dialogues, techniques mixtes sur papier, with Bruce Clarke, Saïdou Dicko, Salifou Lindou, Onyis Martin et Hyacinthe Ouattara (Afikaris), and a tour of the Museum of African Art – Fundación Alberto Jiménez-Arellano Alonso. It also mentions the visits to monuments of Ancient Egypt that we have already talked about.

Music

The latest radio shows from Radio Africa Magazine are full of good vibes: Salif Keita, the Nubian music by Cheb Lila, a session by Dj Balele or an interview with Frank T completed by a tour of Mali with Dj Armando. We suggest you take advantage of the hours at home to explore, get to know and enjoy the contents of this website. In addition, they have mounted a beautiful tribute to Tony Allen that can be heard here. If we are talking about tributes, Afribuku dedicates one to Idir, a monument of cabila music that also snatched the coronavirus from us and Casa Africa names its last Black Seed, the work of Carlos Fuentes, after Tabu Ley Rochereau.

Jesús Herranz, DJ Tubabu, will record, precisely for Casa África, a special session of about two hours that will include African themes of different styles to celebrate Africa Day. Herranz presents an initiative that we have already mentioned, the AfricaPachanga program, a unique proposal on the national radio scene for the dissemination of this music, from all its times, styles and countries. To get an idea of ​​what is in store for us on May 25 on the social networks of Casa África, listen here.

It’s not all about listening to music: we can also read about it. Africa is a country shows reports as delicious and extraordinary as this one, which talks about the political music of Wole Soyinka. To conclude this section, we recommend with @MusicAfrica a theme of Flavor in igbo and gospel record whose video we show you above this paragraph and follow the live musical offer of Afropunk and VisiterlAfrique on Instagram.

Literature and oral narration

Brittle Paper recommends a new online literary festival that runs from yesterday, Friday, and until Tuesday, May 19: the Bakwa. Bakwa magazine is a Cameroon-based literary publication that aims to spark intelligent discussion about literary and cultural production on the continent. The guests are Hemley Boum, Max Lobe, Dibussi Tande, Florian Ngimbis, Mutt-Lon, Babila Mutia, Clementine Ewokolo Burnley, Ejob Nathanael Ejob, Agogho Franklin and Djhamidi Bond. The talks take place on @BakwaBooks Instagram Live.

On the other hand, Casa África proposes a series of literary activities under its slogans #LetrasAfricanas and # ÁfricaVive. The institution will stream a session of African stories with Ana Griott, music by the Thioune Brothers, for next Friday, May 22. Also for the benefit of an organization that works with Taliban children. The Cameroonian Boniface Ofogo will star in one more storytelling session, within the same initiative. The House will also join the Tres Culturas Foundation to comment They have always spoken for us, by Najat El Hachmi, May 27, on Instagram Live. Finally, on May 28, Donato Ndongo will present his History and tragedy of Equatorial Guinea, through Casa Africa’s social networks.

To close this section, Angela Rodríguez Pereira explores her readings in times of pandemic and Afribuku lets us read the text Employee of the Month, by Dzekashu MacViban, on her website. Brittle Paper is not far behind and gives us the opportunity to know the text of the Nigerian E.C. Osondu titled Neighbors (A Quarantine-Themed Fiction).

Miscellany

Iván Hernández Cazorla, historian and member of Wikimedia Spain, offers a workshop-talk on the occasion of Africa Day. Its purpose is to make the first edition of the “Mois africain” (African month) initiative visible on Spanish Wikipedia and to encourage followers to upload content on that portal. Organized by Wikiemedia Spain and Casa África, which will broadcast the training on its Facebook profile and YouTube channel on Tuesday, May 19, between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

The Observatory for African Studies at the University of Valladolid is mounting a free webinar dedicated to Africa Day, taught by Ivorian professor Jean-Arsène Yao and who you can sign up by sending an email to observatorio.estudios.africanos@uva.es. It will take place on May 25, at 6.30 p.m.

To close this new block of proposals, we recommend that you inform yourself of the Acogny technique classes at the École des Sables. There is an offer from May 18 to 24 and on the 22, talk with Germaine Acogny herself. Following Aïda Colmenero is another good option to be aware of online contemporary African dance formations and projects and get excited about dance in all its forms.

