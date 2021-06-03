African slavery and its legacy in the Caribbean

Wikimedia Commons / Museo Itaú Cultural., Brazil. ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/d8Fm4YCitL4pAoGIBWxcjw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTU3MC42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/LU3_NrfLWdokK3uur_ISow–~B/aD04NTY7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/ac25f174d730795a0111e31145480d80″ data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/d8Fm4YCitL4pAoGIBWxcjw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTU3MC42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/LU3_NrfLWdokK3uur_ISow–~B/aD04NTY7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/ac25f174d730795a0111e31145480d80″/>

The slave trade or Atlantic trade lasted from the 16th century to the mid-19th century: a buoyant business that, by capturing more than twelve million people in Africa and selling them in Caribbean territories as farm labor, built fortunes. and empires.

The existence of suitable and uncultivated lands in the Caribbean favored the settlement and cultivation with tropical products that soon reached a great demand in Europe (sugar, coffee or cotton). The use of coercive labor was the other factor that ensured that the company was profitable as it was a cheap labor force, with regular supplies, easy replacement and capture.

The European project Connected Worlds: The Caribbean, Origin of Modern World is a collective effort of fifteen institutions from Spain, France, Italy, Germany, Colombia, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Cuba and Chile. As a result of this project, I have directed the documentary Slavery and the Cultural Legacy of Africa in the Caribbean.

This documentary shows one of the phenomena of greatest importance and shame for humanity: the enslavement of more than 12,000,000 Africans sent to America.

A safe and regulated business

The wealth generated by slave labor contributed to Europe’s economic boom and encouraged many countries to participate. From the second half of the 18th century the English controlled the slave trade.

According to the ship’s flag, the number of slaves transported and sold by each country was distributed as follows:

Portugal, 5,848,266;

Great Britain, 3,259,441;

France, 1,381,404;

Spain, 1 061 524;

Holland, 554 336;

Thirteen Colonies and North America (as of 1783) 305 326;

Denmark: 111 040.

Trafficking was an international enterprise conducted both legally and illegally. It was exercised at first by merchants, mercantile companies and from 1789, after the liberalization of this trade, by individuals. Great Britain banned it in 1807 although the traffic continued until the 1860s.

Read more

It was a safe business due to the growing demand for slaves in America and the abysmal difference between the purchase price and the sale price. Many sectors of society benefited in different proportions: merchants, ship captains, sailors, landowners, middle-income people, the Coronas and the Royal Treasury.

A deadly two-month journey

The west coast of Africa, especially the Calabar area, was where a greater number of slaves were extracted, and in the 19th century the African Indian regions. Those captured were taken to the factories (fortified facilities built on the coast) where they waited in the barracks for their sale, and were carimados (marked) with a hot iron. Beginning in the mid-16th century, the journey was direct from Africa to American ports. The vessels were merchant ships with a capacity for between 200 and 800 people, and a high mortality rate (20% – 15%). The duration of the crossings ranged from 30 to 70 days.

Different codes and regulations made up a legislative body that systematized the sale and daily life of the slave: the Barbados Code of 1661, which served as a model in the British colonies of the Antilles; the code of Santo Domingo, of 1768; Louisiana, of 1769, and Santo Domingo, of 1784, for the Spanish colonies, and the Code noir, of 1685, valid until 1789 in the French Antilles.

Rebellions and rights

The slave was not a taxable person. It did not stop striving to maintain its traditions and conquer spaces of freedom. From the 16th century there were rebellions.

The first was in Hispaniola (island of Santo Domingo) in 1521. Some were left in revolts, others managed to set a new rhythm in world history: for example, the Saint-Domingue Revolution of 1791, which ended with the creation of Haiti, in 1804, by ex-slaves.

Another form of resistance was the use of the law. Through the slave trustee, they demanded rights and sometimes freedom. Abolition was a slow and uneven process that began in 1838 and ended in 1888.

A current legacy

Traditions, foods and plants traveled along with the enslaved, which in American lands mixed with indigenous and European cultures. This continuous miscegenation originated new cultures.

In America, the use of plants to cure some diseases and foods survives: okra, yam, ackee, fufu or fricanga.

In music, there are many resulting rhythms: the son, the rumba, bomba, full, biguine, merengue, cumbia, reggae, bullerengue …

The Rule of Ifá, Shango Cult, Palo Monte, Candomble, Voodoo, are examples of religious syncretism.

The documentary Slavery and the Cultural Legacy of Africa in the Caribbean shows the enslavement of millions of Africans and their transfer to America, and the stigmatization that they and their descendants have experienced for centuries.

Superficial physical differences, such as skin color, not genetic, helped to strengthen ideas about the differences between populations that justified slavery, exclusion and racism.

In October 2021, the exhibition on “Slavery and the cultural legacy of Africa in the Caribbean” will be inaugurated at the Museum of America in Madrid.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

Chelo Naranjo Orovio receives funds from the European Community to develop a research project.