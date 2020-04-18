African Football Confederation announces the suspension of the match, which was scheduled for May 29, in Douala, Cameroon. Confederation Cup was also interrupted

This Saturday, the African Football Confederation (CAF) announced that the African Champions League decision was postponed due to the global pandemic of the new coronavirus. The final was scheduled for May 29 in Douala, Cameroon. So far, the organization has not released the new departure date and awaits guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO).

In addition to the League, another competition was also suspended by CAF: the Confederation Cup decision. The game would be held on May 24 in Rabat, Morocco. Although Africa is the continent least affected by the virus on the planet so far, the entity preferred to follow the prevention protocols.

– The new calendar will be communicated in due time after consultation with the different actors. CAF follows the situation closely and works with the competent authorities, including the World Health Organization (WHO) – said the entity.

Raja Casablanca is one of the 2019/20 African Champions League semi-final teams (Photo: KARIM JAAFAR / .)

Following the decision to postpone the semi-finals of the CAF Interclubs competitions, CAF today announces that the finals has been put on hold until further notice – CAF (@CAF_Online)

Thus, the African Champions League was interrupted in early March, after the quarter-finals ended. The semifinal phase would be held in May, but it had already been postponed because of the period of social isolation imposed by several nations in the world.

The semifinal duels will be marked by clashes between teams from Morocco and Egypt. Thus, Raja Casablanca (MAR) will face Zamalek (EGI) and Wydad Casablanca (MAR) will face Al-Ahly (EGI). Both Egyptian teams will make the second match of the stage at home.

According to WHO surveys, about 13,100 cases have been confirmed across the continent, with 616 deaths from coronavirus. In the world, 2.1 million people have already been infected and 146 thousand deaths due to the pandemic and the spread of the disease.

