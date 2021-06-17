African bees attack granny in Quintana Roo

A video circulating on social networks shows the moment in which African bees attack an older adult who was on an avenue in the Centro neighborhood, in Chetumal, Quintana Roo.

In the 28-second recording, it is observed how a security element escorts the older adult to prevent her from being attacked by African bees; Another uniformed man even throws water at him to scare away the bees.

According to local media, the 65-year-old woman had to be transferred to a hospital after the attack that occurred at the intersection of Ignacio Zaragoza Avenue, between September 16 and Miguel Hidalgo.

AFRICANIZED BEES ATTACKED IN CHETUMAL # LDFChetumal A swarm of African bees attacked, this morning, the people who were at the intersection of Av. Ignacio Zaragoza between September 16 and Miguel Hidalgo. A 65-year-old woman had to be transferred to a hospital, pic.twitter.com/rJ7PH1in9g – Angel del Angel Baeza (@ angeldelangel25) June 17, 2021

jcp