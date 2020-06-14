Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms takes time to talk about crime and fuels social media People react to her words about the case of the police officer who kills an African American in Wendy’s Violence has been unleashed for the death of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is slow to talk about the case of the police officer who kills African-American at Wendy’s, Rayshard Brooks and fuels social media.

It was on Friday night that the crime of the citizen was committed at the hands of white police officers, a story that is repeated in the midst of this health crisis due to the coronavirus.

It was precisely about 3 weeks ago that the murder of George Floyd, an African American who was in police custody, died and died minutes after being subdued by white agents.

This crime unleashed the fury of the American population who immediately took to the streets to protest and demand justice for a homicide that they considered racial.

When the protests began to diminish in practically national territory, the case of the police officer who killed an African American in the Wendy’s fast food restaurant happened and the protests resurfaced.

It should be recalled that during the protests over the death of George Floyd, another case of police brutality had already been presented against a couple who were also in a car in Atlanta, and in which two officers were discharged.

In the George Floyd case, 4 Minneapolis police officers were arrested, including Derek Chauvin who appears in the videos while digging his knee into the victim’s neck and who later died.

Now, with the murder of another man of African-American origin, the situation becomes more complicated for the authorities who try to contain the anger of the citizens who take to the streets without caring about the call for social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The late response from Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has sparked the netizens who do not stop criticizing her position.

According to AJC, the president of that city, spoke about the events, but was accused of doing so days after the crime.

The portal publishes the following messages that were sent to the Rayshard Brooks family, about the murder that has caused a stir in the United States.

In a textual way, she publishes the mayor’s words: “There are no words strong enough to express how sincerely I feel for her loss.”

And he adds: “I hope you find some comfort in the rapid actions that have been taken today and the significant reforms that our city will implement on behalf of the countless men and women who have lost their lives in this country.”

For his part, Rev. James Woodall, Georgia state chairman of the NAACP, issued a stern warning to authorities: “There was nothing (Brooks did) worthy of death… Our message to the world right now, in This moment is not only that we have finished dying, but that we will hold elected officials accountable for their actions and their silence. ”

The case in which the police kill an African American in Wendy’s, will give much to talk about in the coming days and for now there are already reactions against the mayor for her belated reaction to talk about it.

Caution, strong images, click here to see the video of the policeman who kills an African American in Wendy’s.