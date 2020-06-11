Seibel was one of the co-founders of Justin.tv, predecessor of the video game social network Twitch

The African American entrepreneur Michael Seibel was appointed this Wednesday a new Board member of the popular Reddit internet forum, replacing its co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who resigned last week and specifically asked for a black replacement.

Ohanian announced her resignation from her Reddit Board position on Friday. and asked the rest of the members to find him a black substitute in response to the wave of protests that are taking place in the United States against police brutality and for racial justice after the death of the African American George Floyd at the hands of an agent. White Police last week in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

I co-founded @reddit 15 years ago to help people find community and a sense of belonging.⁰ It is long overdue to do the right thing. I’m doing this for me, for my family, and for my country. – Alexis Ohanian Sr. 🚀 (@alexisohanian) June 5, 2020

The Reddit co-founder also promised to donate a million dollars to organizations that fight in defense of the rights and the advancement of the living conditions of the black community in the USA.

Alexis Ohanian is the husband of tennis player Serena Williams with whom he has a daughter, “I am doing this for myself, for my family and for my country. I say this as a father who has to be able to give an answer to his black daughter when he asks: ‘What did you do? ‘”Ohanian wrote in an entry on her personal blog.

