The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has accused on Saturday the “extreme left criminals” of being behind the increase in protests across the country, after the death of the African American George Floyd, and has assured that he will stop the violent protests in the country.

“Extreme left criminals, thugs and others will not be able to set communities on fire,” Trump said during his speech in Florida, where he attended the launch of the Space X spacecraft.

Specifically, Trump has alluded to the Antifa group by assuring that they are behind the increase in protests in the United States, according to the US press.

“There will be no anarchy,” Trump has said in relation to the protests and has insisted that civilization must be “appreciated, defended and protected.” “The voices of people who respect the law must be heard,” said the president.

The president has attended the launch of the first US manned flight on a private US ship and from US soil since the space shuttle flights ended in 2011.

“It is incredible, the technology, the power. I am proud of the people of NASA, all the people who have worked together, publicly and privately.” When you see a show like this it is incredible, “he said. , according to CNN.

These statements by the US president come as authorities in major US cities are already preparing for a new day of protests over the death of African-American George Floyd after the protests ended in serious riots on Friday.

Last night there were protests and riots in some thirty cities in the country, which resulted in two deaths – a 19-year-old man in Detroit and a federal agent in Oakland, where a colleague of his was shot and wounded – and hundreds of detainees.