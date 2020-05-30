It is not only race, but also sociodemographic issues that make the difference

Race is not the main factor, as there are many other things that make the difference.

On May 27, a study was published on coronavirus in the New England Journal of Medicine, which studied in depth whether questions like ethnicity or race can make a difference between patients who have tested positive for this disease.

The study analyzed and compared the data of patients admitted by covid-19 to the Ochsner Medical Center, in Louisiana, finding that 76.9% of those hospitalized were African-American and of the total deaths registered in the hospital, 70.6% they belonged to this sector of the population.

Despite the overwhelming numbers, the researchers indicated that race is not exactly what makes the difference between being hospitalized or dying of coronavirus; rather, they would come into play after variants such as sociodemographic characteristics, as well as the types of clinics they are admitted to.

Also age, public insurance rate, living in low-income areas and obesity were associated with higher odds of having to be hospitalized.

This result is in line with that recently published by the New York Department of Health, where it was reported that African-American coronavirus patients were in the majority, being a ratio of 650.3 cases per 100,000 people. In second place are Hispanic or Latino patients, 589.06 per 100,000, while white patients are hospitalized at a rate of 290.94 cases per 100,000 people.

On complications from covid-19 in African American patients, there was a higher presence of acute renal failure compared to white patients (15.3% and 10.7%, respectively). Also, the vast majority of patients in the intensive care unit were of this race. Furthermore, 81.6% of 364 patients who had to use an artificial ventilator belonged to this population group.

