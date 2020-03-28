With tender photography, the actress congratulated the father of her son on his birthday

After revealing that she will be the mother of a boy, Africa Zavala It softens social networks by sharing an ultrasound image of your baby for the first time.

Through her Instagram account, the actress published a series of images with which she congratulated her partner, Leon Peraza, for his birthday. Where he also included a romantic message with which he expressed his immense love for him.

“Having you by my side is a blessing my love León Peraza, my life partner the father of my son“Was the text with which he began the congratulation.

With deep emotion, the soap opera protagonist expressed how lucky she feels to be able to share such a special day with her partner:

“Today I celebrate your life and I celebrate being able to share it with you, may God bless you today and every day of your life, may you always be very Happy. We love you with all our hearts“He finished.

Within the series of images, the couple of actors can be seen wasting sensuality and elegance, before arriving at the image that shows the ultrasound of the baby.

The publication was liked by more than 12 thousand followers, who joined the celebration and decided to send a congratulatory message to the birthday boy and future dad.

Recall that the television star announced the happy news of her pregnancy through the magazine Hi there!, where he confirmed that he awaits the arrival of his son next August.

