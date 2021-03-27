Africa Zamorano adds his fourth victory in Can Llong

03/27/2021 at 7:51 PM CET

EFE

Africa Zamorano She is the queen of the Spanish Open Championships after achieving, in the 200 styles, her fourth victory in the Sabadell pool of Can Llong, in the four days of competition.

It was without a doubt the most exciting race of the day. Zamorano he won with 2: 13.50 and beat by only one hundredth Cata Corró, another of the great protagonists of the tournament. Both were within a second of the Olympic minimum. Huelva Alba Vazquez finished third.

Lidon Muñoz he won the 50 free, but fell three tenths away from achieving the passport for the Tokyo Games. The Castellón made 25.07 to win with authority ahead of Rosa Peris and Marta Gonzalez.

Muñoz will have one last Olympic chance at the Europeans in Budapest in May.

The malagueña Diana Santamaria she was fourth with a junior record of the championships (26.24).

The balearic Joanllu Pons he won the 200 styles with his personal best (2: 01.04). He endured the final reaction of the local Sergio de Celis. Third was Nicolas Garcia.

Carlota Torrontegui and Arbidel Gonzalez they got their first Spanish championship titles in the 200 butterfly event.

Torrontegui He beat his teammate from Inacua Málaga in the last meters, Carmen Balbuena, with a time of 2: 14.09. The egarense Aida Lopez was third.

In the male test Gonzalez was the only one to go down from two minutes to prevail with 1: 59.83 ahead of Fran Arevalo and Miguel Martinez.

The Polish Konrad Czerniak he won the 50 free with 22.26 with the prize of going to the European for the egarense Mario Mollà, second. Juan Francisco Segura was third.

This Sunday the last day of the tournament is played with the morning series starting at 9.30 am and the finals starting at 5.30 pm.