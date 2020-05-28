Cases of community transmission of the new coronavirus are on the rise in Africa, particularly in Ethiopia, and a new screening strategy is needed to prevent this, the head of Africa’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.

Healthcare professional in protective clothing collects sample from patient for Covid-19 detection exam in Nairobi 05/28/2020 REUTERS / Baz Ratner

Photo: .

Community transmission refers to cases of patients who did not have a history of travel or known contacts with infected people, which worries health workers because it means that the virus is circulating among the population undetected.

“We are beginning to see prolonged community transmission within Ethiopia and many other countries across Africa. This means that we need to step up our public health measures, such as detachment, wearing masks, washing hands,” said John Nkengasong to journalists.

He said countries should modify the way they screen their populations – instead of focusing on scans of people arriving at airports, governments should adopt surveillance scans for those with flu-like symptoms.

The virus initially multiplied more slowly in Africa than in Asia or Europe, but now the continent’s 55 nations as a whole have reported a total of 119,982 confirmed cases of infection and 3,599 deaths, according to a . count.

See too:

Coronavirus prevents parents from seeking surrogate babies in Ukraine



. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.