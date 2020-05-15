Birds circle around the Bentiun refugee camp in the South Sudanese state of Unity, while the vultures glide silently, waiting for something to happen. Death can strike the enclosure at any time. There is no day or night that passes without assaults, robberies and rapes. People are crowded into a confined space under tents made of plastic awnings, out of work and receiving emergency rations provided by the World Food Program, which contain just enough supplies to survive. The monthly ration for a family with three children consists of a bag of sorghum, four bowls of beans, a little oil and a few bags of CSB-Plus (Corn-Soy Blend Plus), an energizing porridge based on soy and corn , rich in proteins and easy to digest, for the little ones

“Until 2014 I lived a happy and carefree childhood with my family. At 17, I started going to school, ”says 20-year-old Martha *. “Then it all started. He saw me every day on the way to school. He was tall and much older than me. He was 35 years old. He was a high-ranking rebel officer in the opposition People’s Liberation Army of Sudan. He was following me and wanted to get me by all means. All I wanted was to continue going to school and live with my family. I had never had a boyfriend, but, in our tradition and our culture, what I wanted for me was not important ”, she explains with her shy and childish voice. She seems about to cry. “My parents hit me and forced me to become his wife. He had to deliver 35 cows to my father and then they sold me, like so many women in South Sudan. Then I found out that I was his second wife. I never met the other one, who was from Bor, in the state of Junqali. ”

In 2014, the city of Bentiu was bombarded by government troops in a fierce battle and was completely razed. “He” took her to the refugee camp, made her pregnant for the first time, and returned to war. In early 2017, the young woman gave birth to her second child, and in June her husband contracted a long illness.

“In June I found out I was sick,” he recalls. “I didn’t know what he had.” He had become very thin and skeletal. The strong man who bought it had collapsed. All skin and bones, it looked like a charred ruin, like one of the many tanks and vehicles abandoned on the highway. He did not want to take medicine or eat, he tore off the routes where he was given the medication and he was too proud to allow them to help him. Asked if she had ever wanted it, Martha avoids answering. In their culture, escaping with their children is not an option. A woman stays with her husband, even though there are no official documents confirming the marriage.

The Bentiu camp is protected by United Nations troops and houses some 120,000 refugees, making it the largest camp in South Sudan. Inhuman conditions reign in the settlement. The soil is polluted, the latrines drain the filth into the canals, and you have to fight daily to get food and water. Drinking water is distributed twice a day at supply points. The nine liters per person must be sufficient for drinking, cooking, washing and cleaning, and for personal hygiene. Loaded with their 20-liter yellow jugs, women and children wait patiently in long queues – often several hours – next to the distribution stands to collect their daily ration.

In the crowded camp, the beginning of the rainy season worsens living conditions and causes the rapid spread of infectious diseases. The settlement is fertile ground for epidemics and diseases. But worse than hunger and physical suffering is fear. The fear of unleashed violence that prevents people from being calm at any time. At night, gang members and men in uniform jump over makeshift wire fences supported by flimsy posts that surround the field. Armed to the teeth and wielding old Kaláshnikov AK-47s that have been shot thousands of times, they roam the camps to steal. And if they don’t come from outside, it is the groups of looters from the camp itself who riot and do damage. Here life is full of fear, violence and adversity.

The great celebration and reality

The gates of the refugee camp of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) in Wau open at dawn and close again at dusk. Thousands of refugees in it for years try to continue with their normal occupations. P. B.

After decades of civil war, South Sudan managed to separate from the Arab north in 2011. The population celebrated it because 90% had long fought for independence and then voted in favor of it. But the dream was brief.

In December 2013, a dispute broke out between the new president, Salva Kiir, and his former vice president, Riek Machar, and there was no turning back, even though in the past they had both fought side by side for independence. Kiir, who belongs to the Dinka tribe, and Machar, who is Nuer, represent the two major ethnic groups in the country. In the young unified republic, power has been in the hands of the Dinka. The country’s great dream collapsed as an army disintegrated, whose soldiers had been waiting for their payments for months until they decided that they had carte blanche to collect them by looting villages, camps and humanitarian aid convoys. In many areas of the country, different ethnic groups began to persecute each other with incredible brutality. Machar retired with his army to the Unity state in the north, a territory close to the oil wells, the black gold that was supposed to bring prosperity to the country. But the devastation and unrest in the republic have had a paralyzing effect on oil production.

The Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA) —Kiir’s army— and the current Sudan People’s Liberation Army in Opposition (SPLA / IO) —which is not only Machar’s army, but also the former rebel force of the country— are at odds. However, they are not the only actors to exchange fire and wage guerilla warfare. As a result of the disintegration of the armed forces, there are also numerous splinter groups that form new criminal gangs and countless militias full of young people who continue to add fuel to the fire. They all have in common the hatred and violent acts they commit. Kiir’s declaration of a unilateral ceasefire also did not lead to peace.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) – the body that deals with people seeking refuge – has sounded the alarm following the tragic increase in the number of asylum seekers. With 2.5 million out of the country today, South Sudan was already in 2016 the scene of the largest refugee crisis in Africa and, consequently, the third largest in the world only behind Syria and Afghanistan , although without receiving the same public attention. Meanwhile, humanitarian aid missions have suffered from a chronic funding gap.

The odyssey

Every Saturday, residents of Hat in Junqali state – an area controlled by the rebels and inhabited by some 9,500 people – go to mass. Many of them are Christians. P. B.

The sky is quickly covered with dark gray clouds. There is no doubt that the rainy season has started in Bar el Gazal del Norte, the most northern, poor and remote state in the country. The incessant rain turns the roads into lakes, and the stretches that are not completely covered with water are transformed into mud flats, making the roads impassable.

“In Africa we have traditions that we respect, and the birth of the firstborn is a special occasion,” explains Abak Mukech. Obviously traumatized by what happened, this grandmother rests in a bed at the Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) hospital in Aweil. “We spent two days trying to give birth to the baby with the help of a midwife who lives in the town. The labor pains had already started, but there were complications, and Aguek, who was only 19 years old, started to bleed, so we decided to take her, my son William and the midwife and start the day on foot from the village. from Mayen Pajok to the emergency services near the border. ” Eyes clouded, he looks thoughtfully at the premature baby, small and helpless, wrapped in a faded green blanket. Mayen Pajok, the town where she lives, is an intact and remote village with few infrastructures, few resources, and high rates of illness. Medical services are one day away.

But things did not go as expected, and that day luck took a different course. Everyone tried to help Aguek by grabbing her arms, holding her and pulling her. It was very hot and the road was bumpy. The mud stuck to their feet and they had to continue barefoot. And then what every mother fears happened: Aguek had to give birth behind a bush on a dusty rural unpaved road without any medical assistance. She died in childbirth and never held her child in her arms. “It was horrible,” recalls Mukech. “We felt helpless, we didn’t know what to do. First we left her lying there and we saved her son. Then we went back and carried his lifeless body to our home. We buried her in the garden. “

South Sudan has 12 million inhabitants and is totally and permanently dependent on the help of the international community.

But the odyssey had not yet come to an end. They had to travel three days on their way to a primary care center that was supposed to be one of the best. They were lucky and met good people who, moved by their suffering, took pity on them. Ignoring their own misfortunes, they were given some cow’s milk to take away and give it to the baby. William, who at 25 is still more of a boy than a father, was trying his best to quickly reach the city of Aweil. He knew that every minute was precious because the little one needed urgent help.

“After many pleas, we found a wedding wedding – the local motorcycle taxis – halfway,” says the young man. “Then we managed to get to Aweil in two days. We were very weak and had no money. I had to trust my mother’s experience. I didn’t know what to do anymore ”, he whispers sunk. “We had to save the baby. It didn’t even have a name yet. ” The public emergency center also could not help them. The kits were empty, the replacement milk was expensive and there wasn’t even one. “They sent us to the children’s hospital of Médicos Sin Fronteras. Now we are here and they have given us some basic care, but there has to be some way out of this situation. We cannot count on state aid or allow ourselves substitute milk. What are we supposed to do now? ”

South Sudan has 12 million inhabitants and is totally and permanently dependent on aid from the international community and relief supplies. Still, the government acts as if it were the giant Goliath, playing tug-of-war with the United Nations and international aid organizations, and concealing that it receives billions of aid a year. The youngest and poorest country in the world spends 60% of its national budget on security, and reserves only 2.3% – six million euros – for health, something that does not seem to alter the responsible government positions of it. These people have exchanged their uniforms for brand name suits and luxurious limousines.

Hotel – Alfa – Tango



UNMISS camp in Torit, South Sudan. 150 Rwandan peacekeepers are responsible for enabling the United Nations to strengthen its presence in the eastern equatorial zone through patrols whose mission is to help protect the civilian population. P. B.

United Nations planes fly in a circle like large white steel birds in the sky of Hat in Junqali state. “Hotel – Alfa – Tango” is the official radio abbreviation for Hat, a region covered in rivers and swamps. In it, 9,500 people sought protection from brutal attacks. Without access to any kind of supplies, they live in remote villages far from everything, so they often have to travel several days by canoe to get from one town to another. Refugees depend on humanitarian aid organizations for food and medicine. Here, too, the inhabitants share their luck.

From July to November 2017, no food has arrived in the area, and cholera cases are increasing rapidly. It is the longest and deadliest outbreak of this disease since South Sudan gained independence. According to community leaders, more than 100 people have died of hunger and 240 of cholera. The United Nations World Food Program responded by sending Johnny Airdrop to the area, as many of his colleagues call the Kenyan expert on missions in South Sudan. He is the field chief, and currently works with a team from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) preparing the inhabitants of the area to receive air-launched supplies.

The terrain is too swampy, so only helicopters can land there. The 174,000 kilos of supplies, material for fishing nets and seeds for fast growing vegetables are expected to help the local population and prevent more people from falling victim to hunger. Food should suffice for 30 days. It is estimated that, within that time, the residents of the Hat community will have finished making the nets for the waters overflowing with fish and will have started harvesting the vegetables.

“UN-Oscar 080 Hotel, welcome to Hotel-Alfa-Tango. Please contact us a minute before your arrival, ”can hardly be heard on the radio. Johnny is in full tension because landing the cargo is a matter of precision and safety. You cannot afford any mistakes. The area where the launch is supposed to take place, also known as “the mailbox”, was marked and cleared a few days ago. Ten minutes before each delivery, no one is allowed to walk around. Next, the pilots receive the green light from this 52-year-old man, the father of seven children. “Ready to launch.” Then the old but reliable Russian plane Ilyushin II-76s opens the heavy doors of the cargo hold and, from a height of 300 meters, releases the batches of provisions with food that people have been waiting for months. Some packages weigh 50 kilos and fall at breakneck speed in the marked areas.

“They were here yesterday,” says Johnny. “They know the areas well and have a lot of experience on the ground. Is not easy. You have to calculate the wind speed and enter the exact registration data, which requires fine tuning. A packet falling 150 kilometers per hour from 300 meters can kill someone. Yesterday one hit a green mamba, one of the many snakes hiding in the grasslands. We need security forces, unarmed, of course, to keep people out of the launch zone and to avoid possible looting. Hunger can drive her crazy. ”

Studies carried out in Bentiu camp by humanitarian aid organizations estimate that well over 10% of refugees have AIDS

The desire to do good after seeing the vulnerable people of this world who have been suffering for years, and the willingness to face the difficulties of distributing sustainable provisions are the factors that transformed this strong and dark African into a cooperative, to Often at the cost of the time he would spend with his family.

In recent times, Johnny, who worked for years as a mechanical engineer in East Africa, has been in charge of the heavy humanitarian aid convoys that cross South Sudan. Not an easy task in a country shaken by civil war. “We would pick up 20 to 30 heavy trucks and carry them across the country in a column about two kilometers long,” he explains. “When it rained, you couldn’t even go on the dirt tracks, and we had to get used to the fact that behind every corner or every tree a surprise could wait for us. All this caused problems for our organization. Also, there were checkpoints everywhere, and we had to pay the so-called toll. Between Yuba and the northern border there are no less than 60 of these posts. The toll costs between four and 20 dollars. On one occasion, our convoy was the victim of an air attack and we had to hide under the trees. Bad business. But when you see the wounds and abscesses on the soles of people’s feet, of people who work while starving, you know what you have to do. ”

Pensively, he sits in one of the many sacks thrown from the plane and goes over the list of flights for the next few hours. Look at the hundreds of women who are scrambling to pick up the packages from the launch area and then carefully stack them with the help of men. They are men who organize, order, count, and check relief supplies. The fastest groups get a special bonus. There is no time to think about how to divide the work fairly, because the next installments are about to start.

Meanwhile, in the central town, teams of workers from the World Food Program and FAO are in charge of organizing and recording the flow of people who do not stop arriving. They carry their pink, discolored and non-transferable ration cards, vital for their survival, that look like objects of the Second World War. Driven by hunger, many left their villages when they heard that there would soon be a food delivery. The long waiting period and anguish surrounding much-needed supplies can temporarily end in a few days.

One morning



Mortuary of Agok Doctors Without Borders hospital, in the Special Administrative Zone of Abyei, in South Sudan. Nyaluak Mut Kuol died at 10:30 am on August 13, 2011 as a result of various diseases and his extreme weakness. P. B.

At the Médecins Sans Frontières hospital in Bentiu camp, young Martha learned that her husband, who has been hospitalized for several weeks, has AIDS and tuberculosis, a common combination of illnesses. The man has been keeping it a secret for months, and now he would rather die than be kept alive in an intravenous therapy unit. Not even his old companion and bodyguard, who occupies the next bed suffering from the same ailments, can cheer him up or eat him. However, the guy has no regrets about his life. Studies conducted in the camp by humanitarian aid organizations estimate that well over 10% of refugees have AIDS.

Martha quickly puts on a protective mask, adjusts the traditional colored African cloak that she wears over her dress, and heads to the bed where her sick husband lies. It is obvious that he no longer recognizes her. For the umpteenth time, she tries to feed him a syringe filled with liquid food. He pushes her away and dies after a few hours. Martha’s youthful innocence also dies at that moment. Someone wraps her husband’s body in a white plastic bag. Tomorrow you can pick it up. Only the hospital bed remains, white and empty.

Seldom has a country wasted so many opportunities so quickly.

* Some names changed to protect the identity of people. This text is part of the project of the book Enduring Times / South Sudan by Peter Bauza with testimonies collected during a five-year period after independence

