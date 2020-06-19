The regions most affected by the locust plague are the Horn of Africa and the eastern part of the continent

DNA 40 –

AFRICA.- The countries of Africa they are going through difficult times then, after dealing with floods and the arrival of the COVID-19, they also have to fight with a third lobster wave, which destroy agricultural fields.

According to reports from the corresponding authorities, the insect, just two grams, arrived in Yemen at the end of 2019, but the climatic conditions made the number of locusts increase and strengthen.

Given this, swarms have come to various countries to destroy the vegetation in their path, mainly in the East of Africa, where extensive damage has occurred, as mentioned by the organization International Rescue Committee.

« Tens of thousands of hectares of fields and grasslands have already been damaged throughout the Horn of Africa and in East Africa, » the organization’s report noted.

For its part, the East African regional body IGAD stated in a report that, between the months of January and April, locusts managed to destroy 1.3 million hectares of grassland and around 200 thousand hectares of fields.

Due to the invasion of the locust plague, it was estimated that there were losses of 350 thousand tons of cereals, the basic food of these cities, most of which are in low-resource conditions.

In estimates of figures, Kenneth Kemucie, an analyst at ICPAC – an IGA climate monitoring program – mentioned that Ethiopia has been the most affected country and is followed by Somalia, which in early February declared a national urgency for the plague. .

Faced with the risk for food security, the World Bank approved a $ 500 million aid program in May and control operations have been carried out since February, especially the spreading of pesticides.