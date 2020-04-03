Samuel Eto’o Y Didier Drogba have exploded on social media. Two of the best African scorers of all time have shown their outrage at two French doctors who plan to experiment with a possible coronavirus vaccine in Africa. The Cameroonian has been forceful: «Sons of p ***. Africa is not your playground ».

Eto’o’s words have to do with some outrageous statements made by Jean-Paul Mira, head of the Intensive Care Unit of the Cochin Hospital in Paris, and Camille Locht, INSERM research director. In a conversation between the two on French LCI television, they claimed that To verify if the BGC vaccine can be effective against the coronavirus, tests should be carried out in Africa.

Given this, the former striker has not hesitated to jump on social networks, in defense of the African continent. In its official Facebook profile, Eto’o has published the aforementioned message accompanied by the video in which both specialists propose the experiment.

Another of the historical African soccer players has not wanted to remain silent. Didier Drogba He has also reacted on his Twitter account about some words that he has cataloged “Degrading, false and deeply racist”. The statements of the legendary Chelsea forward have gone even further.

Let us save ourselves from this crazy virus that is plummeting the world economy and ravaging populations health worldwide.

Do not take African people as human guinnea pigs! It’s absolutely disgusting…

– Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) April 2, 2020

“It is inconceivable that we continue to admit this. Africa is not a laboratory“Has continued. Finally, he called on political leaders to “take responsibility for protecting their populations from these horrendous conspiracies,” while calling for “Don’t take Africans as human pigs” to test with them.

The pandemic that is ravaging the world has also reached at least 45 countries in Africa. Although the death toll does not exceed 300 at the moment, it is feared that COVID-19 will expand uncontrollably as it has already happened in China, Spain or Italy. The consequences on the most vulnerable and least-resourced population in the world could be fatal, as has happened after serious illnesses such as malaria, AIDS or Ebola.