Afraid to leave! Eduardo Yáñez has cancer, they say

Recently, the news was released that the beloved Mexican actor Eduardo Yáñez underwent an operation to remove some stones in his kidney, the famous one felt enormous relief after his great pains went away; However, his relief was short-lived as they say they have discovered that he has cancer.

It was intense pain in his back that warned him Eduardo Yáñez Luévano that something was wrong with his kidneys and when he checked it, they proceeded to remove the stones that were causing these discomforts, but what he thought would be the end of his nightmare, it was only the beginning; Well, the protagonist of Destilando Amor has something else.

According to TVyNotas, the doctors found abnormalities in the kidneys of the film and television actor and when in doubt, they preferred to perform a biopsy, the pathology result was very hard: Eduardo Yanez I would be facing kidney cancer.

An alleged close source shared with the magazine that Angélica Rivera’s former co-star does not want to make this situation public since he is very reserved, so the advanced status of his situation is unknown; However, what is known is that the famous Televisa He took the courage to question his doctors about what’s next.

The source added that Yáñez will receive chemotherapy, radiotherapy; and even a kidney could be completely removed. The actor is determined to receive treatment to face cancer and continue with his life and his projects.

Despite this situation, the person assured the magazine that the actor from True loves He fears leaving very soon and this is something that has him in a very strong depression. He assured that the soap opera star will most likely deny that he is facing illness since he does not like to be pitied.

The person who claims to be a friend of Eduardo Yáñez points out that “everything came together”, assured that sadness, courage and others are devastating the famous; as well as other problems. The actor dealt with the loss of his mother last year and has had some other financial issues.

As for cancer, he pointed out that it is silent, that the handsome television star related his back pain to a fall he had in 2007 and later, to kidney stones; Ultimately, this was what led him to a diagnosis, the one he fears so much.

Yáñez is one of the most famous faces in telenovelas, the actor began to shine on the screen at an early age and attract the attention of viewers for his gallantry and enormous personality. A short time ago, a confrontation began over the department in which he lives, which they say belonged to Don Ernesto Alonso.

The heiress of Señor Telenovela points out that Eduardo took over the apartment and that it actually belongs to him, so he demands it be removed from the place. The close friendship between Eduardo Yáñez and Ernesto Alonso has given much to talk about and there are even those who say that it was the producer who brought the young Yáñez to fame.

Although the famous one has a great career in film and television, his most loyal followers remember him more for Distilling love, in which he became the partner of Seagull, a character who became more than famous incarnated by Angélica Rivera, who after that soap opera became the First Lady of Mexico.

Another of the telenovelas that are greatly remembered is Amores Verdaderos, in which he gave life to the bodyguard of Érika Buenfil and where he also shared credits with Eiza González and Sebastián Rulli.