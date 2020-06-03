When it comes to the performance or profit of afores , each worker must be aware of the periodic accumulation of their retirement savings, as this represents the future of their pension. Whether you are a middle-aged person or someone young, you should always know the information of the administrator who manages your account, and you must plan the strategies that you will follow to increase the amount of your pension. In our country, the Afores he is in charge of manage your resources. Read Taking money out of your Afore, for unemployment: why should you say NO?

If you chose your afore or assigned it, you should periodically check if it gives you good profits. According to the Consar, a part of your savings will go to one of the Retirement Fund Investment Companies (Siefores), investment funds, to which you are assigned depending on how old you are.

Siefores divided by age. Source: Consar

Precisely so that you find out if your Afore provides you with good performance or not, the National Savings Commission for Retirement (Consar) makes a constant evaluation of the earnings that these financial institutions give to their clients. According to Consar, these are results at the end of April 2020 and are the most recently published.

SIEFORE Initial basic for people born between 1895 and 1989.

Afore Net yield

Profuturo 6.39%

Sura 5.25%

Coppel 5.22%

Azteca 5.03%

Pensionissste 4.84%

XXI Banorte 4.82%

Inbursa 4.79%

Citibanamex 4.78%

Main 4.73%

Invercap 3.32 3.48%

According to these numbers, the 3 Afores that gave the most return, at the end of February, for investing your savings are Profuturo, Sura and Coppel.

The return mentioned in the data is the weighted average of the assets managed, of the net returns of the Basic SIEFORES. These net performance indicators include the deduction of the commissions that the Afores apply to you for managing your savings.

This Indicator reflects the performance consistently obtained by investments in each SIEFORE and indicates that transfer decisions may be convenient for workers.

Afores invest your savings in this

As previously mentioned, Afores, through Siefores, invest part of your savings in multi-funds by age.

Source: Consar

This is important because they are designed in such a way that there is a schedule that benefits depending on how much time is left for you to retire.

