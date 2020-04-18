Through an application on his cell phone, Sergio Cortés constantly monitors the balances of his Retirement Fund Administrator (Afore). Thus he discovered that between last February and March he lost 30 thousand pesos.

At the end of February, he had 280 thousand pesos saved in his account. Without knowing why, the balance dropped to 250 thousand pesos.

This is another effect of the global coronavirus crisis. Between February and March, the National Commission of the Retirement Savings System (Consar) confirmed handicaps in the Afores for more than 182 billion pesos (26,480 million and 156,450 million pesos, respectively). The losses of the last month are unpublished. They have never been registered since the administrators operate (1997).

Sergio, 38, is one of those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and by the increased perception of risk by institutional investors in the world, explains Consar.

10 Afores operate in Mexico and the handicaps vary by each rightful holder; Nevertheless, young people are the most affected (for higher returns, managers take greater risks in this sector; with older people, investments are conservative).

Sergio recalls that he also observed these decreases when the Texcoco airport was canceled.

“I disagree with the management of the Afores, there is a lot of risk.”

Consar’s recommendation is that the account statements be continuously reviewed, but stresses that in history there are more capital gains than capital losses.

Capital gains

During 2019, the Afores registered accumulated capital gains that amounted to 486 thousand 257 million pesos, equivalent to 12.2% of the resources managed by them, according to the last quarterly report of last year.

It is also reported that the Retirement Savings System reached 65.8 million accounts, of which 46.6 million are “registered”, 10.2 million are “assigned” with resources from the Retirement Fund Investment Companies (Siefores), while the rest corresponds to those assigned with resources deposited in Banco de México.

Regarding Voluntary Savings, during 2019 92 thousand 185 million pesos were exceeded, which represents an increase of 30.7% in real terms, compared to 2018.











Given the increase in unemployment in February and March due to the health crisis, beneficiaries chose to withdraw part of their savings from the Afores. THE INFORMER / F. Atilane







Pandemic and withdrawals cause historic decline in Afores

The National Commission of the Retirement Savings System (Consar) confirmed that the handicaps suffered by the Afores last March, faced with high volatility caused by the global impact of COVID-19 in the markets, reached 156 thousand 450 million pesos . It is the highest loss since savings fund managers have operated in Mexico (1997).

The resources administered by the Afores totaled three trillion 914 thousand 156 million pesos last March.

“The volatility caused by these events (COVID-19) and the greater perception of risk by investors led to a decrease in the valuation of the assets (losses) of financial intermediaries. It should be underlined that these losses have also been observed in the portfolios of banks, brokerage houses, insurers and other financial intermediaries ”, Consar explained.

This is the second consecutive disability in this year by the 10 Afores that operate in Mexico, since last February they had another fall of 26 thousand 480 million pesos.

Global volatility from the pandemic broke the 14-month streak with capital gains.

In this sense, both the Consar and the Afores individually have sent messages of caution to the workers, since in their account statements that will come to them corresponding to the first quarter of the year, they will begin to register fewer resources compared to previous months.

“The pandemic represents the greatest challenge experienced in the global financial system since the 2008-2009 crisis. This pandemic constitutes an unprecedented global macroeconomic shock, which is leading the world economy into a recession whose magnitude and duration are still uncertain. It faces an unprecedented situation at the international level ”, adds the Consar.

On the other hand, the partial unemployment withdrawals made by the workers in their Afore accounts also totaled three thousand 537 million pesos between January and March 2020, the highest figure for the same period in the records of the National Commission of the Retirement Savings System.

The amount that the workers withdrew due to the loss of employment exceeded in 36.2% that registered in the first quarter of 2019, when two thousand 597 million pesos were made available.

In March alone, the workers withdrew 1,021 million pesos.

This retirement is a right that workers have once every five years.

In view of the health contingency, the Consar issued provisions with which the payment of this right of workers will be made in a single exhibition by the administrators. However, due to the volatility in the markets, it is recommended not to make any movement in the accounts or to change the administrator or make withdrawals due to unemployment, since they will make the loss effective in your balance and you will have a loss of your resources at the moment of retirement.

CONSAR

They facilitate procedures in the face of crisis



The Consar reported that, in the face of the health emergency, the procedures will be facilitated for workers to make unemployment withdrawals in a single exhibition; that is to say, they will not have to go to the branch of their Afore, to special modules or to the IMSS to request the document of partial retirement for unemployment, in order to avoid crowds in small places.

The Afores regulator explained that the process can be carried out through non-contact means such as telephone (55-1328-5000), the AforeMóvil application, the service portal www.e-sar.com.mx or the portal of the same Afores.



In the face of the crisis, they “bite” into their savings six thousand pesos

In the last decade, after being unemployed, Mexicans made 14.9 million partial withdrawals due to unemployment from their Administrators of the Retirement Fund (Afores) for 92,346 million pesos; that is to say, each person “bit” their pension savings an average of six thousand pesos.

During the past year, two million 048 thousand unemployed people made requests to try to make up for the lack of income. For the first time since registering, it has exceeded one million withdrawals. The bag was for 12,152 million pesos.

The picture could worsen. According to a study carried out by the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex), four out of 10 micro, small and medium-sized companies (MSMEs) in the country were seriously affected after declaring the coronavirus health emergency.

The business body highlights in its analysis #DataCoparmex that businesses run the risk of running out of income to cover payroll and close permanently.

Due to the “quarantine” decreed by the authorities to prevent further contagion, the National Commission for the Retirement Savings System announced in recent days urgent and temporary measures to be followed by the Afores.

In the case of unemployment withdrawals of workers contributing to the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), it is stipulated that they must be settled in a single exhibition to avoid that workers have to go multiple times to branches, modules or specialized units .

BACKGROUND CURTAIN

The health emergency slows 14 months of good results

Last January, the president of the National Commission of the Retirement Savings System, Abraham Vela, reported that the resources for the retirement of workers in Mexico started the year 2020 on the right foot.

At the end of that month, 52 thousand 766 million pesos were obtained in capital gains. Through his Twitter account, the official boasted the good streak accumulated by the 10 Afores that operate in the country, assuring that they had 14 consecutive months without disabilities.

Between the months of December 2018 and January 2020, the official explained, there were a total of 539 thousand 23 million pesos in capital gains for workers.

“It should be noted that these returns are integrated, in their entirety, into the individual accounts of workers and other account holders. They are not profits from the Afores, but from the workers. ”

In 2018, after the decision of the federal government to cancel the construction of the New Texcoco International Airport, the Retirement Savings Administrators registered a disability of 131.833 billion pesos. A record number in the country.

It was the strongest negative impact since records are available in the Retirement Savings System.

That month was characterized by strong movements in international markets, uncertainty due to the international commercial and economic-political scenario in the United States, but the main impact in the country was due to the cancellation of that work started in the six-year term of Enrique Peña Nieto.

In December, the Afores recovered part of what was lost in October and November, so they closed the year with a total of resources managed by three trillion 327 thousand 785 million pesos, 5% more than at the end of 2017.

The previous fall in the Afores’ resources was for 131 thousand 833 million pesos and was due to the cancellation of the Texcoco airport. . / Archive

GUIDE

Why do they go up and down?

There are times when Afores returns (not equity) may be temporarily diminished by volatility in the financial markets. However, as happened in the past, once conditions return to normal and given the long-term horizon of investment in savings in the Afores, returns will continue to grow as before.

What are the yields of the administrators?

The funds in the Retirement Savings System (SAR) manage the contributions of the worker, the employer and the Government, which it uses to promote productive and infrastructure projects that contribute to the creation of formal jobs and, at the same time, they generate returns (earnings) to savers, increasing future pension resources, and so on.

How does Consar protect savers from these events?

To protect workers’ savings and achieve the highest possible yield, Consar explains that it is a matter of “not putting all the eggs in the same basket”; that is, to promote greater diversification, because the more diversified the Afores portfolio is, the more secure the savings will be.

The risk of the Afores’ portfolios is measured daily and rules are established as to what they can and should not invest.

What is recommended?

For a worker who will be in the system for several more decades, volatility and short-term fluctuations do not represent a risk to his pension. “In moments of volatility like the one we are currently experiencing, it is advisable not to make hasty decisions that could backfire on our long-term savings,” says Consar.

Before making any decision regarding your Afore, you must review the Net Performance Indicator.

Plan to protect employment launched

In the face of the economic crisis that is causing the pandemic in the country, business and civil organizations, universities and the Government launched the campaign to protect jobs in the State, called: “Together for employment and the economy of Jalisco.”

This to try to stop the layoffs, because It is considered that in the Entity between 120,000 and 150,000 jobs are at risk.

Jalisco’s businessmen sent a letter to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador asking him “for a break from the economy.”

The businessman Horacio Fernández Castillo stressed that the spirit of the plan to protect jobs is to add for Jalisco. “Here there are no double agendas, no political-partisan interests, much less personal interests … it is the common good that moves and excites us.”

During the first session of the initiative, businessman José Medina Mora presented an analysis on the prospects for the pandemic in the field of health and the economy. He stressed that entrepreneurs must prepare to operate in the crisis. “We must keep jobs and customers, but go further. They are moments of solidarity with those who need help, with the whole community. We must act proactively. “

The strategy contemplates the creation of committees to coordinate the issues of food for the most needy, employment, the agri-food sector, commerce and services, construction and electronics.

All business organizations participate in the initiative: Coparmex, Canaco, Comce, the Agri-Food Council and the Council of Industrial Chambers. In addition, the University of Guadalajara, the Autonomous University of Guadalajara, the Pan-American University, the Technological and Higher Studies Institute of Monterrey, the University of Valle de Atemajac and ITESO. Also the Food Bank, the Union of Merchants of the Food Market and the unions, among other entrepreneurs who joined individually.

Follow: #DebateInfordor

How much did you lose on your Afore on the last receipt?

Participate on Twitter in the debate of the day @informer

.