May 15, 2020 | 4:20 pm

The Retirement Fund Administrators (Afores) erased the losses that accumulated in 2020.

The workers’ resources, which are managed by the Afores, total 4,055 billion pesos, an increase of 1.48% until April, according to data from the National Retirement Savings System Commission (Consar).

In April, the increase in resources was 141,176 million pesos, the highest figure since records are available.

In April, the Afores provided 1,591 million pesos to workers who are part of their individual retirement savings accounts for unemployment support.

February and March were negative for the Afores, stemming from concerns about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the world economy. The foregoing, accompanied by the collapse in international oil prices that led to WTI, the US benchmark, and the Mexican Export Mix, on negative ground for the first time in its history.

At the end of April, we have managed to revert significantly a large part of the losses presented in the individual accounts in the month of March.

Afore Sura communicated in an email sent to its clients.

In March alone, the losses of the Afores system accumulated 120,341 million pesos.

The recovery in the value of workers’ savings was the result of the gradual return to normal that financial markets have been showing

Consar said on May 1.

The resources of the workers managed by the Afores closed 2019 at 3,996 trillion pesos; at the end of April, they were 4,055 billion pesos