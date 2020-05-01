In the fourth month of the year, the resources administered by the Afores reported capital gains of 144 thousand 447 million pesos, reported the National Commission of the Retirement Savings System (Consar). Read: What to do with your Afore in the face of emergency by COVID-19

With the agency’s data, in April, the resources operated in the Retirement Savings System (SAR) amounted to 4 trillion 67.1 billion pesos.

Through a statement, Consar explained that the Retirement Fund Administrators (Afore) recorded “historical” capital gains, despite the volatility that still persists in the financial markets.

He indicated that since the last week of March, the behavior of the markets is returning to normal.

Thereafter, the losses recorded in retirement savings funds began to reverse; It should be noted that in that month, the resources managed by the Afores stood at 3 trillion 914.1 billion pesos.

He commented that the recovery of the Afores was mainly due to the economic reactivation of China, the countercyclical measures of the main advanced economies in the world, the liquidity measures and the decrease in the interest rate by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico).

In addition, the containment of the pandemic observed in Italy and Spain, and the placement of the bond in international markets for six billion dollars, which had a demand of up to 30 billion dollars, contributed to attenuate volatility and favor a gradual return to normal conditions in national and international financial markets.

In this context, during April the losses recorded between February 24 and the last days of March began to reverse, he pointed out.

The Consar indicated that the accumulated capital gains during the year in the SAR totaled 14,353 million pesos at the end of April, in contrast to the losses of more than 80 billion pesos that had accumulated from January to the end of March.

The recovery in the value of workers’ savings was the result of the gradual return to normal that financial markets have been showing, he reiterated.

In the last 12 months, the accumulated capital gains in the SAR were 303 thousand 226 million pesos. This represents an annualized return of 12 percent, that is, nine percentage points above inflation, he added.

