In April, unemployment withdrawals in Afores grew 95.5 percent compared to the same month of 2019, reported the National Commission of the Retirement Savings System (Consar). Workers withdrew 1,591.4 million pesos from their Afore in April, compared to 813.9 million pesos in the same period last year.

To withdraw resources, the worker must be 47 days unemployed. On his Twitter account, Abraham Vela, president of Consar, said that the amount withdrawn does not yet reflect the effects generated by the contingency before Covid-19.

“That still does not happen if we see that the contingency began the last week of March. The effects will be seen until June or July,” he said.

However, in another tweet, Vela indicated that there is a fact that already shows the effects of the Covid-19, and that is that the Siefore fundraising at current prices for mandatory tripartite contributions to pension accounts contracted by 26.2 percent in April compared to the same month of 2019.

The agency announced the amount withdrawn by the workers, however, it has not yet released the number of withdrawals, since that data is only published in the quarterly report that it submits to the Congress of the Union, which will happen in late May.

The generation of Mexicans who began to contribute to social security as of July 1, 1997 can only withdraw with the resources they accumulate in their Afore account. To obtain a pension, workers must have 1,250 weeks of contributions, that is, just over 24 years worked.

If a worker makes an unemployment withdrawal from his account, he must work more days in order to reach the 1,250 weeks of contribution required by the Law.

For example, if a 30-year-old worker, with 524 weeks of contributions and 91 thousand 543 pesos balance in his Afore account, decides to withdraw 10 thousand 527 pesos due to unemployment, he will have a discount of about 60 weeks of contributions.

The Consar explained that to recover the weeks paid for, the workers must return the money they withdrew, either in a single payment or in installments. In order for this payment to be registered, the worker must go to his Afore and request that the deposit be made to recover the lost weeks.

It is important to request this procedure and the deposit slip so that you do not get confused with voluntary savings. If the worker does not return the amount withdrawn for unemployment, he will have to work the weeks he lost with the retirement.

Until now, the Now Retirement System (SAR) Law offers two modalities of partial unemployment retirement. The first is for Afore accounts that have been open for at least three years and a minimum of two years of listing on the IMSS.

In this case, the worker receives 30 days from his last Base Contribution Salary (SB) with a limit of 10 times the value of the Unit of Measure and Update (UMA).

The second modality is for accounts that have been open for five years or more, in which unemployment withdrawals are limited to whichever is less between 90 days of the worker’s SBC in the last 250 weeks, or 11.5 percent of the resources accumulated in the Retirement, Unemployment in Old Age and Old Age (RCV) subaccount.

On May 6, deputy Óscar Bautista Villegas, from the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico, issued a draft decree so that workers can withdraw up to 36,966 pesos (10 general minimum wages from Mexico City) from their account Afore.

