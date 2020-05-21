May 21, 2020 | 5:00 am

The Retirement Fund Administrators (Afores) managed to recover in April thanks to the rebound in the financial markets. In particular, Sura and Azteca had the best performance last month, compared to March.

The Siefores Básicas de Sura advanced 5.49% in the month, with which they obtained a capital gain of 30.755 million pesos, while those of Azteca rose 4.56%, and totaled 5.258 million pesos, according to data from the National Savings Commission for the Retirement (Consar).

The stressful episode of the markets in March opened interesting investment opportunities for our clients. Our investment teams knew how to capture these opportunities for the benefit of our clients

said Andrés Moreno, investment director at Afore Sura.

Each Afore has 10 Basic Siefores and each saver is assigned to one, according to their date of birth, and will remain in it during their working life, the former is known as generational funds, which were incorporated into the Mexican Afores system in December 2019.

Retirement Fund Investment Companies (Siefores) are the investment vehicles through which Afores invest workers’ resources.

In March, nine of the 10 Basic Siefores had losses that totaled 135,059 million pesos; Sura was the second most hit, only behind Citibanamex.

“This transition towards generational funds will be important to recognize the investment horizon and the results that the Afores industry intends to have, which are better pensions for our clients at the time of their retirement,” said Moreno.

In April, the capital gains of all the Basic Siefores totaled 146,664 million pesos. Said Siefores administer 3.96 trillion pesos, which are resources from the individual accounts of the workers plus the Administrators’ own capital.

The Afores speak of handicaps because they keep their investments in different assets and it will be until they dispose of them (sell them) when the loss materializes, or if the worker changes Afore before it recovers some of the lost.

The Basic Siefores that registered the greatest increases are those with the most exposure to equity in Mexico and internationally. The Initial Basic Siefore (people born from 1995 to date), the 90-94 and 85-89 (people born between 1985 and 1994) had increases of 6.13, 5.31 and 5.02%, respectively.

On average, 39% of the assets of these Siefores are invested in domestic or foreign stocks.

Coppel, the one with the most unemployment withdrawals

In the midst of the crisis generated by the paralysis of economic activity that has been implemented around the world to slow down the rate of COVID-19 infections, thousands of people have already lost their jobs.

In April, 555,247 people lost their jobs, according to IMSS figures, and in this scenario savers have had to partially withdraw their Afore.

Partial unemployment withdrawals totaled 1.591 million pesos in April, the highest number since record. Thus, in the first four months of 2020, the figure totaled 5,129 million pesos, according to Consar data.

The Afore that has presented the highest levels of partial withdrawals is Coppel. From February to April, at least 20% of all withdrawals have been from workers registered at Coppel.

Coppel’s data reflects that unemployment is occurring in the people who earn the least, since it is the niche of that bank and Afore. The economic crisis is hitting the workers who earn the least since the beginning of this situation

said Jorge Sánchez Tello, director of the applied research program of the Fundación de Estudios Financieros.

Workers can access these resources, as long as they have at least 46 days of unemployment, have not exercised retirement in the previous five years, among other requirements. The process should not last more than 10 business days and withdrawals can be made in a single exhibition.

Making use of these resources will imply a decrease in the accumulated in the worker’s individual account and a discount in the weeks paid for, however, “it is an unprecedented situation that is taking place in the world, a health and economic crisis that is going to leave a lot of unemployment, ”said Sánchez.

Bank of America (BofA) estimates that Mexico will lose 1.2 million formal jobs throughout 2020.