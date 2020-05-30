Mexico City. – In May, the Retirement Savings Fund Administrators (Afores) recorded capital gains of 128 thousand 371 million pesos, reported the National Commission of the Retirement Savings System (Consar).

“In May 2020, the net assets of the Siefores increased to 4 billion 195 billion pesos, which meant an increase of 128 thousand 371 million pesos compared to the previous month. Of that increase, 103 thousand 5 million pesos they were the result of an increase in the valuation of net assets (capital gains), “it said in a statement.

Afores added earnings of 128 thousand mp in May. | Photo: My Pocket

The agency indicated that despite the losses that are registered in periods of high volatility, they tend to reverse and are outweighed by the gains that are observed when financial markets operate normally.

However, the Consar recommended savers to be cautious during the rest of the year, trying not to make Afore changes.

He added that the negative effects that the Covid-19 will have in the coming months on the economic activity of the Country and employment and on the speed with which the reactivation of the economy will begin are still to be seen.

The Covid-19 pandemic, he mentioned, represents the greatest challenge that the global financial system has experienced since the 2008-2009 crisis and constitutes an unprecedented macroeconomic shock, which has led the world economy to a recession whose magnitude and duration they are still uncertain, an unprecedented situation at the international level.

The event was joined by the deterioration of economic activity and the loss of jobs globally.

“All this caused significant losses in pension funds both in the Latin America region and in the rest of the world,” he said.

However, as of April, the handicaps were partially reversed in the region’s pension systems.

In the case of Mexico, the losses observed during the first quarter have been reversed more than in their entirety.

.