Morena's proposal to allow the emerging withdrawal of 13,000 pesos from the Afores for those who have lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic will have a greater impact, especially on the population with the least resources.

Enrique Díaz-Infante, director of CEEY’s financial and social security system, explained that the discounted resources will impact both the replacement rate, the weeks paid for and the amount of financing for a worker’s home.

“Neither should the money be taken from the Afores for the emergency, nor from the Infonavit, fiscal resources should be used. I find Morena’s proposal irresponsible, consistent with her intention not to get into debt and leaving all the weight to the worker,” he said.

Díaz-Infante pointed out that the measure will provide immediate relief to the unemployed, but will transfer the impact of the outflow of resources at the time of retirement or the purchase of housing, which will further diminish the country’s already fragile social security system.

What we are doing is weakening the social security system, which we already have, right or wrong, saving for retirement, saving for housing we are eating. “

“This measure is performing the functions of unemployment insurance, but rather we should make a comprehensive social security system that includes access to health, savings, retirement, unemployment insurance, financed with general taxes,” he said.

For Díaz-Infante, lower-income workers, on the one hand, are the ones who rely most heavily on Infonavit to obtain a mortgage, in addition they are the ones who are expected to support their retirement, mainly on the Afore, but also those who least voluntarily contribute because their career path is more unstable and they even spend periods in informality.

“The highest deciles can easily access bank credit to get a home, the people who use Infonavit have no options. The people in the highest deciles will depend partially on the Afore, it is the people from the lower strata that may become more dependent, “explained the CEEY specialist.

According to the initiative presented by Morena, the four monthly payments of 13 thousand pesos would be resources mainly from the retirement savings subaccount.

“It is proposed that the Retirement, Unemployment in Old Age and Old Age subaccount administered by the Afores contribute two thirds of the resources, while the remaining third comes from the Housing subaccount,” the document read.

In the case of the Infonavit Law, it is proposed that article 40 be modified so that people who have lost their jobs in the health emergency or due to the economic impact can withdraw up to four monthly payments or a single exhibition of an amount equivalent to 36 times the general minimum wage.

Infonavit was consulted, but declined to comment.