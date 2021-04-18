AFL returns with its 23rd edition on May 1

The first major event of MMA on Spain comes from the hand of the company AFL, with the name “‘AFL 23 BCN” the sports show of las MMA, next Saturday, May 1, which can only be followed by online platforms, this time in Spain by the streaming platform Twitch, where 5 professional matches and 3 amateurs will be played. The event will be held without an audience due to current restrictions.

AFL is the Spanish company that has managed to bring several fighters to the UFC, like lightweight Joel Álvarez. AFL It has also been a testing ground for many of the best international fighters in Spain. Now, the company is focused on this event that will serve as a launch this year for several of the young national values.

The main fight will be the one that the young Spaniard will dispute in the welterweight category (77.1 kg) Fernando Calvo (3-1), against the Italian fighter, settled in Barcelona, ​​Simone Serra (3-0)

The co-main event will be held in the lightweight category (70.3kg). Herman Kungu (6-10), original of the republic dem. of Congo, settled in Saragossa. His rival will be the young, but experienced, Yoel jimenez (5-3) of Tarragona.

The other three professional fights are made up of young fighters with great projection. Oscar lopez (2-0) faces the Colombian settled in Aranjuez, Miguel Angel Lozano placeholder image (1-0), Tino Gilaranz (1-2) from Madrid, will be seen in the cage against Xevi poyato (1-2) of Barcelona, and the first professional fight of the afternoon will face Fran Perez (professional debut) of Zaragoza, to the Moldovan fighter, settled in Tarragona , Adrian vatav (1-0).

Eight matches in total, with the 3 amateur matches that will open the event, with national and international fighters and a lot of emotion will be the show that AFL-23 BCN brings.

AFL-23 can be seen live through WWW.TWITCH.TV/AFLMMA only for subscribers for a price of less than € 6 and if you have Amazon prime , the subscription is free.