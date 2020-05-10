The Federal Administration of Public Revenue (AFIP) it extended for a week “the due dates for the presentation and payment of the affidavits that determine the contributions and contributions to social security,” the collecting agency said in a statement today.

The new schedule established in the regulations seeks to “facilitate access to the benefits provided by the Emergency Assistance Program for Work and Production “he added. This is so because, among the requirements to access the ATP, there is “having the affidavit of your employees,” they explained to El Cronista from AFIP.

The Program involves a series of assistance measures for employers and workers of SMEs, in addition to the autonomous sector, in a package that includes the reduction of employer contributions and a salary allocation provided by the State.

Dates for employers to complete forms and cancel obligations will be days May 18, 19 and 20, 2020, inclusive.

The regulations establish the following maturity schedule, based on the termination of the CUIT:

CUIT termination at 0, 1, 2 and 3: 05/18/2020

CUIT termination on 4, 5 and 6: 05/19/2020

CUIT termination on 7, 8 and 9: 05/20/2020

The agency authorized for these procedures the computer tools that allow employers to attribute the reduction or postponement of the SIPA component of employer contributions corresponding to the period accrued in April.

The AFIP also provided for the possibility of making a corrective declaration for those employers who had already made the presentation. Thus, they have time until May 31 to enter the rectification. In this way, the body guarantees access to benefits.

“The extension of the deadlines for submission and the computer tools will be implemented through two General Resolutions of the AIFP that will be published in the Official Gazette,” the statement concluded.

The Resolution where all these provisions are contained is 2020-4712-E, and will be known tomorrow, they told this newspaper in the collection agency, although they recognized that it is already circulating among accountants.

.