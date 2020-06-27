The Federal Administration of Public Income (AFIP) enabled this Friday the online registration system for the Emergency Assistance Program for Work and Production (ATP), aimed at those companies that require state aid to pay part of the wages of its workers.

Employers who require state assistance to pay June wages have until July 3, inclusive, to register with a tax code on the agency’s website. Through a statement, the AFIP recalled that all companies must register, even those that had performed the procedure in the previous months.

This measure was confirmed through the General Resolution 4746/2020, published this Saturday in the Official bulletin and signed by the head of the organization, Mercedes Marcó del Pont. The criteria to access the complementary salary corresponding to June were established by the Evaluation and Monitoring Committee, which reports to the Head of the Cabinet of Ministers.

On the other hand, in this third stage of the program, the ministers of the economic cabinet decided to reduce aid in the places in the country where the mandatory social distancing, known as DISPO, governs. In those regions, and in those sectors that have already started working, the maximum subsidy reaches a minimum wage ($ 16,875), while it remains at 50% of February’s gross wage with a ceiling of two minimum wages ($ 33,750) in the AMBA, Resistencia (where isolation still prevails), and in activities considered critical.

As they specified to Infobae Official sources, the average help to pay salaries in the interior is $ 19,000, so it is inferred that the average salary amounts to $ 40,000. Therefore, the decrease in aid would range between $ 2,000 and $ 3,000, due to the difference between that average and the minimum wage. « It is a minimal reduction, which is understood does not affect them because they are companies that have already started to sell, even if it is a low percentage, » added the sources.

On the other hand, In this ATP 3, the maximum salary amount to access the subsidy was reduced, from $ 250,000 to $ 120,000 gross, so companies will not be able to request help for salaries above that value.. And, in addition, a new condition is included to access the program: companies will not be able to increase their directors’ fees for 12 months.

This requirement is in addition to those that the Government had imposed for the May ATP, which prevented companies from distributing profits, buying their own shares and acquiring to acquire securities in pesos for their subsequent sale in foreign currency, transfer in custody abroad or later settlement of purchases abroad. These conditions will govern for two years, after having received the benefit, in accordance with what is officially established.

Through the press release, the body chaired by Mercedes Marcó del Pont also clarified that employers registered in the ATP program who have not yet done so must report a CBU for each of their workers. The information is loaded through the web service « Registry Simplification ». It does not need to be a salary account, it can be any valid bank account where the worker appears as the owner or joint owner, said the AFIP.

For companies that will receive less subsidy, the Central Bank announced yesterday the relaunch of loans at 24% per year, a line that has the name of Pyme Plus 2.

According to the statement released by the monetary institution yesterday, this new line includes a special tranche for investment in capital goods of national origin and another with minimum requirements for companies that until now have not had access to bank credit. The decisions made by the Board of the Central Bank imply an injection of at least $ 200,000 million extra in financing lines.