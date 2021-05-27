Afición de Tigres leaves banners at BBVA in ‘support’ of Hugo González; They ask for its continuity

The goalkeeper of the Rayados de Monterrey Hugo Gonzalez, goes through a difficult moment in his career, because he does not have the approval of the fans of the royal team and the pressure with which he lives each game is the maximum and off the courts, they do not tire of asking for his departure.

Thus, the fans of Tigres joined to send a message “of support” to Hugo González and asked for his continuity in Rayados.

With banners hanging outside the BBVA, the Tigres fans came together to send a sarcastic and supportive message for Hugo, angering the striped fans.

“Since you don’t have any fans, we come to encourage you,” Hugo, BBVA is your home, “” Hugo Firm Hands, “” Hugo is not leaving. “These are the messages that the feline fans wrote.

Hugo had some punctual errors in the past Clásico Regio and it was the straw that broke the camel’s back and ended up breaking the relationship between the fans and the goalkeeper.

