The United States is hell-bent on pulling its troops out of Afghanistan. In fact, when President Donald Trump suspended negotiations with the Taliban last September, it was not so much a surprise that he made that decision after an attack that killed an American soldier, but to discover that he was about to stage the pact in Camp David. The resumption of contacts in Doha just three months later reinforces that idea. But the end of the longest US war does not mean the end of what the UN considers “the deadliest conflict on the planet.” If instead of engaging in a national dialogue, the Taliban are tempted to total victory, violence and instability will continue to drive Afghans out of their country.

“It is a historic opportunity to end the war, but it is not safe [que se logre], ”Admitted the American chief negotiator, Zalmay Khalizad, during a session of the Doha Forum in mid-December. Just three days earlier, Khalizad had announced a “pause” in the talks due to a Taliban attack near the Bagram base, the largest US base in Afghanistan, which killed two Afghans and wounded several dozen people, including five Georgia soldiers. It was a particularly daring move after the contacts resumed after the September suspension, but not exceptional.

The Taliban have not renounced violence while negotiating. They know that they play with winning cards and have shown that they cannot be defeated due to the enormous human cost of war among the population. Eighteen years after the US ended its Islamic Emirate, they control between 50% and 70% of Afghanistan, which they have been gradually reconquering taking advantage of the absence of the State in rural areas, especially since NATO put end of his military mission in 2014.

In that war of attrition, the hopes of 38 million Afghans have sunk, especially the two-thirds who have not turned 25 and did not know the Taliban regime. Beyond the fighting, the lack of investments and services, but above all the absence of opportunities are the result of the conflict that does not cease. Fear of losing the progress made in recent years, in freedom of expression, access to the outside world (the Taliban prohibited television) or women’s rights, anguish for civil society.

The big question is whether the militia group that ruled Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001 using an extreme and ultra-puritan version of Islam is willing to become an Islamist party and compete for power according to the rules of the game of a plural political system. Until now, its leaders have maintained ambiguity. Although some have made positive statements about their desire for peace, shared power and the protection of rights within the Islamic framework, they continue to act as insurgents to gain territory and as despots in which they control.

Each meeting of Khalizad with the Taliban representatives raises expectations that the pact is near, something that for Trump would be a trump card before the elections of next November. “We have reached an agreement in principle with the Taliban on the framework for the settlement: they commit that the areas under their control do not serve as a base for terrorist groups, to speak with other Afghans to reach a ceasefire … Now we are talking about reducing violence, “explained the US representative in the capital of Qatar.

“The agreement between the United States and the Taliban will not yet be a peace agreement, although the willingness, or not, of the Taliban for another temporary ceasefire around their signature will indicate the degree of their will and preparation to reduce the repercussions of violence for the population ”, warns Thomas Ruttig, co-director of the Afghan Analysts Network, who in his three decades of experience in Afghanistan has been an adviser to the UN, the EU and the German Foreign Ministry. This pact should open the door for the second step, peace negotiations between Afghans, including the government, something that insurgents have so far excluded. “This will take time and patience,” stresses Ruttig.

At the moment, the facts are not very encouraging. UNAMA, the UN mission for Afghanistan, has expressed “grave concern at unprecedented levels of violence against civilians in the third quarter of 2019,” the latest for which it has released data. From July 1 to September 30, the highest number of victims has occurred [muertos y heridos] since that organization began systematically documenting civilian casualties in 2009. “As the talks between the United States and the Taliban progressed in Doha in July and August, the violence that caused civilian casualties skyrocketed,” the report states. . In total, the third quarter left 1,174 dead and 3,139 injured, 42% more than the same period of the previous year.

“It has been an exceptionally bloody year, perhaps the bloodiest; more people are dying in Afghanistan than in Syria, Yemen and Iraq combined. So no matter what happens in those conversations, the hope is that they will serve to reduce violence. At least they are trying something, “says Graeme Smith, consultant to the International Crisis Group and former UN political officer in Afghanistan.

In addition, the analyst appreciates some trends in the UN data that support the idea that the negotiations are having an impact on conflict. Smith cites the fact that during the first half of 2019, civilian casualties caused by pro-government forces have outnumbered those of anti-government groups for the first time. Although this has been largely due to increased aerial bombardment, the number of urban militia attacks has also decreased.

“The Taliban are trying to adapt their strategy, creating a public atmosphere favorable to the talks; the change in the second half shows his frustration. We have never seen these numbers vary so dramatically before, ”he interprets. Still, Smith acknowledges that “it remains to be seen whether an agreement will result in the two sides reducing this level of military confrontation: the US ceasing to bomb rural areas and the Taliban ceasing to attack cities.”

Khalizad himself is cautious. “The United States’ commitment to the Taliban is conditional, if they do not do their part, we can back down,” he warned at the Doha Forum. “We are going to work with our allies to verify it. We don’t trust them, that’s obvious. “

