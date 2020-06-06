They dragged one of the most vociferous women out of the procession. She was lying on the ground and she was beaten with a camel riding crop. The other women threw stones at them, and the bearded men answered carrying them, but after a while they left. ” Afalawas, a targui, shows a contained rage when he narrates from Kidal, in the north of Mali, the development of the demonstration to protest against the imposition in the city of sharia (Islamic law).

“The next day, the women took to the streets again, accompanied by some young people, and they were even more numerous, about 150,” recalls Afalawas, who years ago drove tourists with an SUV through the Azawad desert. . “We have kicked out the tourists and now there is no work,” he laments. “We vegetate.”

Although women were in the majority in Kidal, it is not the only city in the northern fringe of Mali where Sharia is rejected on the street. In Gao, for example, it was young men who dared to protest weeks ago against the ban on listening to music and smoking on the street. They did not dare raise their voices against the greater taboos, the consumption of alcohol or the street walks of people of the opposite sex with no family relationship between them.

“In Timbuktu, you can only do two things now: go to the mosque or stay at home,” says a city resident.

Despite these brave outbreaks of resistance, the mantle of the most rigorous Islam gradually covers the Azawad, a desert and semi-desert territory of 830,000 square kilometers – larger than Spain – in which 1.3 million inhabitants resided until March, in mostly Tuareg, but also Arab and sub-Saharan.

The Tuareg revolted for the umpteenth time on January 17, but this time they were better equipped, thanks to the weapons acquired or stolen during the war in Libya, and they also had the support of the Maghreb branch of Al Qaeda (AQMI). A military coup d’etat in Bamako in March spurred its progression in the north. On April 1 they took Gao and the mythical Timbuktu, the two main cities along with Kidal, which fell a week earlier. They have three airports.

The conquest was led by the National Movement for the Liberation of Azawad (MNLA), which advocates independence and is little steeped in religion, and Ansar Dine (Defenders of the Faith), led by Iyad Ag Ghaly, a historical leader of the Tuareg who He has become Islamized and fought side by side with Al Qaeda, for which he is grateful.

Tuareg leader Iyad Ag Ghaly, in 2009. Yves Herman REUTERS

The terrorist organization is not hiding in Gao or Timbuktu, and a handful of young Maghrebi Islamists have come there to enlist in its ranks. Added to this unexpected reinforcement are Pakistani and Afghan jihadists who train the new recruits, according to a complaint by Mahamadú Issufu, President of Niger, on Thursday.

Together, radicalized Tuaregs and al-Qaeda terrorists have gradually cornered the MNLA moderates despite concessions they made to win an agreement with Ansar Dine in which they proclaimed an Islamic state and recognized that “Islamic legislation will apply in all fields”.

“The MNLA people are hardly seen in the city anymore, their flags have been torn and burned,” says sadly on the phone Amako, host of a local radio station in Gao, who prefers that his last name not be published or that the name of your station.

He is also unemployed because “when there is electric light, our programming consists of reading the Koran.” “They also allowed us to give local news, but we gave it up when we saw that a colleague from another radio, Adar Koima, was sentenced to 80 lashes for giving information that made Ansar Dine uncomfortable,” he explains. The sentence was not carried out because the imams of the city asked for mercy.

Perhaps it is in the mythical Timbuktu, declared a World Heritage Site by Unesco, where the weight of Islamic Puritanism is greater than that veiled by a newly created police installed in the branch of the Malian Bank of Solidarity, not far from the old charming hotel La Maison, where the Islamic court is now based.

“Since they have taken over the city, they have been able to do two things: stay at home or go to the mosque, because everything else is haram (sin),” says resigned Mustafa, a Malian Arab official. It is a sin, for example, to pray to the Muslim holy men – one should only pray to Allah – and that is why the bearded men burned the mausoleum of Sidi Ben Amar, the chief marabout of Timbuktu. They also machine-gunned the monument to the martyrs of the uprising against the military dictatorship of Moussa Traoré in 1991, or the statue of the rider Alfaruk, protector of the city.

Mustafá is one of the few officials who, although he does not work, remains in Timbuktu for family reasons. Many fled to the south, because in the north the State can no longer send them their payments and their houses, if they were wealthy, have been seized.

“The teachers left and there was no school,” says Afalawas from Kidal. “Now there are only madrasahs (Koranic schools) where boys come to learn the Koran,” he adds with dismay. “The girls stay at home.”

The UN agency that coordinates humanitarian affairs (OCHA) estimates that there are 167,257 displaced persons within Mali itself (the majority staying with relatives in the south) and 200,489 refugees in other Sahelian countries and Algeria. In other words, 30% of the population has fled.

In Ayorou, Niger, a first camp has been erected for 13,000 refugees. “Instead of welcoming the rebels as liberators, the nomads have preferred to settle in camps,” writes Adam Thiam in the Le Républicain newspaper in Bamako. “In Timbuktu, more than half of the population escaped,” emphasizes Fatuma Traoré.

The State, with its police, its teachers, its municipal officials …, has withdrawn into the province of Mopti, from which it has even abandoned its easternmost fringe adjacent to the Azawad. The rebels have not occupied it. “We are a lawless territory,” says Ighlaf from Douentza, a town of 13,000 inhabitants. “But, for now, we coexist peacefully,” said this targui, who was a trucker, relieved.