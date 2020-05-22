During the confrontation, the security forces struggled to vacate the facilities and carried babies and young mothers out.

Afghanistan.- Armed men on Tuesday they broke into a hospital of maternity in western Kabul and face shooting with the police leaving 14 people dead, among them two newborns, mothers and nurses, authorities in Afghanistan reported.

Violence not only hit the busy capital. A suicide bomber in eastern Nangarhar province – a fiefdom of the Islamic State extremist group – killed 24 people and wounded 68 during a funeral. In the eastern province of Khost, a bomb placed on a market cart killed a boy and injured 10 people.

No group claimed the attack in Kabul, but both the Taliban and the Islamic State have an active presence in and around the Afghan capital and both often frequently attack the army and security forces, as well as civilians. The Taliban denied being involved.

In Kabul, a column of black smoke came out of the hospital in the Dashti Barchi neighborhood, a majority Shiite area that has already been the scene of many attacks by the Islamic State. Security forces removed more than 100 women and babies when the shooting started, said Tareq Arian, a spokesman for the interior ministry.

In photographs shared by the ministry, mothers could be seen leaving the hospital with their newborns. Arian confirmed that at least one of the attackers was shot dead and that 15 other people, including children, men and women, were injured.

It is unknown why a hospital of maternity, a 100-bed facility. Arian said it was an “act against humanity and a war crime.”

The violence could further undermine a peace process in the wake of an agreement signed between the United States and the Taliban in February, which provides for the start of talks between key Afghan figures, including government and Taliban representatives. The near-daily attacks have also left authorities ill-prepared to deal with the coronavirus, which has infected more than 4,900 people in the country and left at least 127 dead.