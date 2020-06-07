Afghan authorities admitted on Saturday that the actual number of cases and deaths from coronavirus is “much higher” than official figures.

“Community transmission of the coronavirus is many times greater than the numbers that we present. Due to the limited capacity of tests, we cannot present all the figures (of infected people) to society, “said in a press conference the Minister of Public Health Jawad Osmani.

Afghanistan has so far carried out only 46 thousand tests of COVID-19 in a country that has an estimated population of more than 32 million inhabitants.

The minister also indicated that it takes between five and ten days to process and present the test results due to the low capacity of the country’s laboratories.

“The testing capacity (of COVID-19) in all laboratories is 2,000 per day, but the number of samples collected daily is ten times greater,” he said.

Osmani warned that community transmission is increasing rapidly and “the capacity of the health system for the diagnosis, quarantine and treatment of patients is decreasing dramatically,” he said.

Yaqub Haidari, governor of the capital Kabul, the most affected city in the country in terms of confirmed cases, indicated that “the number of infected is greater than we imagine. In Kabul alone there could be more than a million, “he said at the same conference.

The fragility of the system

The governor expressed concern over the increase in the number of deaths and the country’s lack of capacity to respond to this.

“I am talking about the existing tragedy, in the past we had no suspicious deaths, in the past we were not burying bodies until night in cemeteries, but now we really are concerned about this,” he said.

Afghanistan has one of the worst and most fragile health systems in the world, with only five beds available for every 10,000 people.

For the Humanitarian Affairs office of the Un In Kabul (OCHA), the lack of testing capacity and protective equipment for front-line workers are the main problems, among many others.

“With a fragile health system, a developing economy and underlying vulnerabilities, the people of Afghanistan face extreme consequences of the pandemic,” OCHA said in its latest update on COVID-19.

According to the latest official figures of the Ministry of HealthTo date, a total of 19 thousand 551 people have tested positive throughout the country, of which 327 have died, 18 of them in the last 24 hours.

Amid the increase in cases, the Afghan government announced this Saturday the extension of national confinement for another three months.

“The main objective of the new plan in the next three months is to limit and contain the spread of the pandemic,” said the Deputy Minister of Health, Wahidullah Majroh, at a press conference.

Although the shutdown has been eased for some companies and daily workers, officials said that all meeting venues such as schools, sports and educational institutions and wedding halls will remain closed.

