And streaming doesn’t stop. With cinema and theater at the end of the flexibilization rules, the launches continue to reach the platforms, which are becoming the new rooms, the stage for countless premieres.

Distributors and exhibitors are already wondering what will become of the ‘new normal’, when all this has passed and the public is more used to seeing things in the other windows that have opened, and consolidated. A question to discuss.

But this is something for later. The Belas Artes À La Carte program continues with new attractions, and Mubi starts on Wednesday, 3, a partnership with the Olhar de Cinema Festival, in Curitiba, with eight titles that marked the previous editions of the event.

The Tiger Neighborhood

Before moving to Curitiba, Affonso Uchôa’s feature film had already caught the eye of the film buff by winning Mostra Aurora, from the Tiradentes Festival. Four young people, four friends from the outskirts of Contagem. The city that is part of the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte has become one of the largest granaries for creators of Brazilian cinema, with international recognition. The ending, with friends on that skateboard ride, is definitely a moment worthy of anthology.

Available on Mubi, starting on Thursday, 4.

Hawks and Birds

In 1965, Italian filmmaker Pier-Paolo Pasolini (1922-1975) already had films like

Social Misfit, Mamma Roma

and

The Gospel According to Matthew

in the curriculum. More than in any of the previous ones, he broke with norms and narrative rules with this film that does not resemble any other. Soon after, the episode came

The Earth from the Moon

, in

The witches

(which also included Mauro Bolognini, Vittorio De Sica, Franco Rossi and Luchino Visconti), which is perhaps his masterpiece. Here, the fable becomes a cinema of poetry. For those who get into the mood, the episode of San Francisco, with Totò, and the intellectual crow borders on the sublime.

Available at Belas Artes À La Carte.

Haha ha

Whoever loves Eric Rohmer and the nouvelle vague will never fail to recognize the importance of Bong Joon-ho and his

Parasite

, but the best of South Korean cinema will always be Hong Sang-soo. It doesn’t take much in his films. People drinking, talking. What they drink cannot be checked, but conversations, affections are always first rate. A film director and his critical friend meet in a seaside town. They remember last year, not in Marienbad, but right there, when they met a cultural guide who is also a poet and his wife.

Also available at Belas Artes À La Carte.

.