Like all great celebrities, the famous singer Alejandro Sanz is also affected by social confinement, so today, reviewing his history on Instagram, he surprised us with a very moving message: It will make you cry!

April 24, 2020 11:20 p.m.

Alejandro Sanz He is staying in Madrid, after having suspended several scheduled concerts and commitments related to his musical career, a decision he made while spending these days of social isolation.

On social media, we could see that the talented Alexander He is fascinated to raise awareness to humanity, so he usually writes one or two tweets daily for his almost more than 20 million fans, full of applause and good energy, especially those simple and positive messages where some read: “Everything happens, everything comes ”,“ We ​​will change for the better ”.

On this occasion, the romantic artist moves all his followers by sharing a postcard on his Instagram account where he appears crestfallen and heartbroken. Could he be feeling lonely?

The image to which we refer, is observed at Alexander Wearing dark glasses and wearing a completely black dress, but what is most striking is what is said in the publication: “Please, when you can, call me and my loneliness, without you, we don’t get along.”

These tender phrases correspond to a musical theme entitled “My loneliness and I” whose performer is the same Alexander. Now our question is: Could those words be dedicated to his wife?

Recall that last August the romantic of the song, sold his luxurious mansion to the footballer Eden Hazard, so it is unknown until now if she has a fixed place to stay or if she meets her new partner, the Cuban artist Rachel Valdes.

