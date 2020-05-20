The number of workers registered in Social Security in activities related to the tourism sector fell by 312,933 members in April, 12.5% ​​less than the same month last year, up to 2.18 million people, according to the definitive data released this Wednesday by Turespaña, an agency under the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism.

It breaks like this, as a consequence of the impact caused by Covid-19, the trend of increases for the month of April that began in 2014, returning to levels similar to those reached in 2015 and 2016. This figure implies that affiliates in tourism activities accounted for 11.9% of all affiliates in the national economy.

Affiliate decline it was registered in all tourist branches: the hotel business decreased by 253,450 members, with 185,831 fewer members in food and beverage services and 67,619 fewer in accommodation services; other tourist activities decreased by 53,714 members and in travel agencies there was a drop of 5,769 workers.

In April, the number of employees in the tourism sector, which represented 78.3% of the total number of affiliated workers in said sector, decreased by 14.9% compared to the same month of the previous year, decreasing in all branches of activity.

Specific, fell in travel agencies and tour operators by 11.4% and in hospitality, 17.8%. Within the latter, in food and beverage services, employees decreased by 16.8% and in accommodation services, 21%.

On the other hand, autonomous employment in tourism, which represented 21.7% of the total number of affiliated workers, decreased by 2.7%. Hospitality activity shows a reduction of 3.6%, with a drop in food and beverage services of 3.7% and 1.5% in accommodation services. In travel agencies, there is a year-on-year decrease of 1.1% in the number of self-employed.

In hospitality and travel agencies / tour operators jointly, affiliates registered with Social Security decreased in the interannual rate by 14.8%, decreasing both employees (-17.6%) and the self-employed (-3.4% ).

Falls in all communities

In the month of April, employment in the hospitality industry and travel agencies / tour operators it fell in all the autonomous communities.

In absolute figures, the greatest decreases were in Andalusia, Catalonia, Valencian Community, Balearic Islands, Community of Madrid and the Canary Islands. Together, these six communities account for 78.1% of the absolute year-on-year decrease, with Andalusia being the community where both salaried and self-employed workers decreased the most.

In relative terms, the interannual decreases in affiliates from the Balearic Islands (-23.7%) and Andalusia (-19.4%) stand out. Likewise, employees decreased in all communities, with the Balearic Islands (-25.3%), Andalusia (-23.6%), Extremadura (-20.7%), and Cantabria (-20.3%) standing out.